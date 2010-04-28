Happy Birthday, Jay Leno

Today is Jay Leno’s sixtieth birthday. So happy birthday, you big goon. Treat yourself to something nice. Like another car, or setting fire to an especially large orphanage.
Below: a dog reacts to Leno’s birthday.
Full disclosure: I originally had Birthday Cat and Birthday Dog riding in the car with Jay Leno. But I couldn’t do it. They would never sell out like that. Then I was like, “But I know who would!”
Hey, does this mean we can push him out on that big block of ice now?
I like to think that for Jay’s birthday, Borthday Dog hired Toonces to be his driver.
Also born on this day? Saddam Hussein. Coincidence? I think not.
Also happy birthday to Kari Wurher, whose Cinemax movies helped get me through some dry spells in college.
There needs to be a show called Panic Attack Pets that can star animals like that dog tackling their fears of melody, door bells, vacuums and mailmen. They can compete against, ah fuck, I just lost interest…
How about birthday wolverine & birthday badger tossed in a burlap sack with that douche?
Hilarity ensues.
And to think, this day could instead be the 60th celebration of Mrs. Leno’s stillbirth. What a pity.