‘Happy Endings’ Alum Eliza Coupe Will Star In A New USA Lawyer Sitcom

GOOD NEWS: Former Happy Endings star Eliza Coupe has signed on to star in a new USA sitcom titled Benched, about a hotshot lawyer who has a meltdown and becomes a public defender, which is a very USA-Network-sounding show description.

The single-camera comedy focuses on Nina (Coupe), a dedicated, career-driven corporate attorney who has a public nervous breakdown after getting passed over for an expected promotion and finds herself working as a public defender. Her personal and professional worlds are turned upside down when she joins the ranks of the legal world’s underdogs and she quickly realizes that the law isn’t quite as fair as she once thought. [THR]

BAD NEWS: It’s really starting to sink in that Happy Endings isn’t coming back. God, I miss that show. I’m like the little boy at the end of Shane over here, screaming “COME BACK” at the wounded cowboy as he rides off into the night. Different kind of cowboy, though.