‘Happy Endings’ Alum Eliza Coupe Will Star In A New USA Lawyer Sitcom

GOOD NEWS: Former Happy Endings star Eliza Coupe has signed on to star in a new USA sitcom titled Benched, about a hotshot lawyer who has a meltdown and becomes a public defender, which is a very USA-Network-sounding show description.
The single-camera comedy focuses on Nina (Coupe), a dedicated, career-driven corporate attorney who has a public nervous breakdown after getting passed over for an expected promotion and finds herself working as a public defender. Her personal and professional worlds are turned upside down when she joins the ranks of the legal world’s underdogs and she quickly realizes that the law isn’t quite as fair as she once thought. [THR]
BAD NEWS: It’s really starting to sink in that Happy Endings isn’t coming back. God, I miss that show. I’m like the little boy at the end of Shane over here, screaming “COME BACK” at the wounded cowboy as he rides off into the night. Different kind of cowboy, though.
Will Damon Wayans Jr be involved? OHPLEASEOHPLEASEOHPLEASE
Also, run this after Psych and I’m in for the night, USA.
Maybe, but probably only as a cameo seeing as Coach is coming back to New Girl.
I’m hoping USA’s off-network schedule will allow for it.
The best part of this is that USA never cancels anything, so everything goes into syndication, so I plan on getting my Coupe fix for the next decade or so.
Tell that to USA’s last lawyer show Fairly Legal.
That wasn’t a lawyer show, it was a mediator show.
Also it sucked.
It also wasn’t USA’s last one. Suits began airing after Fairly Legal was over.
Fairly Legal may have sucked (don’t know, didn’t watch), but its protagonist was smokin’ hot. Sarah Shahi deserves to be in more things. Maybe she can join Eliza Coupe on this show. And maybe they can become lesbian lovers. And then the show moves to Cinemax. And then my brain explodes. But in a good way….
She already played on once on The L Word, so it’s not a stretch.
Excellent. Lawyer profession allows for very short skirts.
I wish that were true.
And that female lawyers looked like actresses.
She’s too good for USA.
Or maybe I should give USA shows a chance.
You lost me at single camera comedy
Huh? Would you prefer multi-cam?
Damn. A lawyer show. On the bright side it’s on USA so it will be hugely succesful and run forever so good for Coupe
Exactly what I was gonna say.
Thank goodness. I was afraid for a moment she’d be the only one without work after Happy Endings got cancelled.
