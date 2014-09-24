Happy Madison And NBC Are Rebooting ‘Real Genius’ As A Workplace Sitcom

The 1985 TriStar Pictures cult classic Real Genius has come up every now and then when people talk about reboots and long overdue sequels, specifically because star Val Kilmer has always seemed somewhat interested in reprising his role as the brilliant troublemaker Chris Knight. Whether or not they’d be able to get the younger guy who looks like Sarah Jessica Parker’s twin brother is another story, but when it comes to when we’d see a remake or follow-up to Real Genius, it has always been just a matter of time. If NBC and Happy Madison have anything to say about it, though, that time is now, because they want to turn it into a single camera, workplace sitcom.
Suddenly I’m thinking of the immortal words of Socrates, who said, “I greenlit what?”
According to Deadline, the duo behind this series about “the relationship between a rock star-like genius and a sheltered, naive co-worker” is Craig DiGergorio, who has previously written for Chuck, Da Ali G Show, The League and Workaholics, and David King, whose writing credits include a lot of awesome in Workaholics, The League and Parks and Recreation and a little bit of “Oh God no” in Frank TV. The wild card, as always, is Happy Madison, which has limited TV history (Rules of Engagement, Nick Swardson’s Pretend Time and The Goldbergs) but is infamous for ruining the good name of comedy on the big screen.
However, if Rob Schneider walks into a house that is suddenly filled with popcorn in the first episode and doesn’t walk out, we might just have a hit on our hands.
I guess it goes from God, to Jerry, to Happy Madison, to the cleaners. Right, Ashley?
Am I the only one who instinctively wanted to stab someone when Happy Madison and Real Genius were mentioned in the same sentence?
Nope.
I completely missed the first Happy Madison mention and felt like I was punched in the throat when Ashley started talking about them.
I felt that urge as well
It’s a production company. It doesn’t mean Sandler is going to be standing over the writers making fart noises. They produce The Goldbergs and you couldn’t even try and associate it to Sandler outside of the fact that it’s about jews
Anything produced by Happy Madison is going to have a pro-Zionist agenda and I’ll pass on that, thank you very much.
So the smart Val Kilmer one-liners and sketchy older genius will turn into fart jokes and kevin james in a bad, fake beard. Sign me up said no one.
Dear God no.
This is why we can’t ever have nice things.
First Back to the Future remake, now this. :/ If i was tech savy enough i’d put up the “i don’t want to live on this planet anymore meme.
Given the popularity of Big Bang Theory I’m surprised it has taken this long.
The Mighty Feklahr feels Troll 2 did popcorn better.
