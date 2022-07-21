Legendary college football coach Lou Holtz has three rules for living a good life: do what is right, do everything to the best of your ability, and show people you care.

Harley Quinn would care to disagree.

In season three of the fantastic HBO Max animated series, she shares her three rules: eat, bang, and kill.

In the clip below, Harley and Poison Ivy go on a “eat, bang, kill” tour. As you might expect, there’s eating, there’s banging, and there’s killing (there’s also prank calling Jim Gordon while he’s sitting on the can). But don’t worry, Harley only kills a member of the paparazzi. “Send our regards to whatever sh*tty tabloid you work for,” she yells at the photographer while punching him in the face and knocking him overboard. “And tell Ben Affleck I upper-decked his fancy SodaStream.” God, I missed this show.

Here’s more on what to expect in season three:

Wrapping up their “Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour,” Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy. Along with their ragtag crew – King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) – “Harlivy” strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy’s long desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise.

Harley Quinn season three premieres on HBO Max on July 28.