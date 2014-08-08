Has Anyone Ever Seen This Weird Safe Sex PSA With The Cast Of ‘The Wire’?

In 2007, MER Enterprises produced a video featuring cast members of The Wire to promote safe sex.

Celebrities (Clarke Peters, Dominic West, Sonja Sohn, Robert Wisdom) from the HBO series The Wire came together to support The Protect Yourself’s mission which is to promote conversation about Safe Sex or No Sex and to make this slogan popular, fashionable, hip and cool.

It’s also so edgy and in your face. Let’s take a look at the video:

High-pitched Bunny Colvin look serious.

Lester and McNulty not so much.

Oh, did you want to watch the same video, but with George Clinton and Jazz from Dru Hill edited in? If so, I have some good news.