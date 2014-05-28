Has Howard Stern And ‘America’s Got Talent’ Discovered The Susan Boyle Of Karate?

Well, no: “Dustin’s Dojo” is not the Susan Boyle of karate, but he may be the Susan Boyle of lampooning karate: Think Danny McBride in The Foot Fist Way crossed with Jon Heder in Napoleon Dynamite trapped in the body of a local commercial actor, and that sums up the performance you are about to see, which may be the funniest thing I’ve ever seen on American’s Got Talent (Disclaimer: I have not seen much of America’s Got Talent).
The judges are divided between those that understand that this is a comedic performance (the male judges) and those that either don’t get it or think he’s annoying (the female judges). I’m with Howard Stern on this: The guy is fantastic, and for what it’s worth, my six-year-old son agrees.
There’s some build-up (which adds to the performance), but if you’re short on time, jump to the 1:30 mark for the “demonstration.”
The only thing more boring that Stern’s radio show might be the aforementioned clip from AGT. Zzzzz.
Fuck you Scary Spice.
And Heidi Klum is clearly a man hater.
Love that balaclava though. Seriously, I’d buy one and wear it in cold weather.
Or any weather.
Whenever I see those awful commercials for America’s Got Talent with Howard Stern I can just hear the ghost of Bill Hicks saying “SUCK SATAN’S COCK” Stern is a joke.
I thought they were pretty damn funny. Of course, I also loved The Foot Fist Way.
Foot Fist Way is awesome. I was thinking of the same thing while watching this.
One of my favorite scenes start at 21 secs in the video
[www.youtube.com]
OK, that was funny. Not funny enough to get me to watch the rest of that shitshow, but funny.
The dude is wearing a Santino Marella shirt, that pretty much solidifies the fact that this should not be taken seriously in any form.
Well, we found out why Seal left Klum.
That was pretty funny. I still wouldn’t watch the show.