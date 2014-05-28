Has Howard Stern And ‘America’s Got Talent’ Discovered The Susan Boyle Of Karate?

Well, no: “Dustin’s Dojo” is not the Susan Boyle of karate, but he may be the Susan Boyle of lampooning karate: Think Danny McBride in The Foot Fist Way crossed with Jon Heder in Napoleon Dynamite trapped in the body of a local commercial actor, and that sums up the performance you are about to see, which may be the funniest thing I’ve ever seen on American’s Got Talent (Disclaimer: I have not seen much of America’s Got Talent).

The judges are divided between those that understand that this is a comedic performance (the male judges) and those that either don’t get it or think he’s annoying (the female judges). I’m with Howard Stern on this: The guy is fantastic, and for what it’s worth, my six-year-old son agrees.

There’s some build-up (which adds to the performance), but if you’re short on time, jump to the 1:30 mark for the “demonstration.”