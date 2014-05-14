Has ‘True Detective’ Found Its #Season2 Star?

Here’s what we know about True Detective season two: it will be the second season of True Detective and…well, that’s about it. All creator Nic Pizzolato has said about the returning HBO series is that it’s “not about solving a murder mystery but a story of a detective chasing after an elusive criminal,” which isn’t much to go off of, especially because we don’t know how the detective and criminal will be. Unless they’re Godzilla and Godzilla’s Son, then we do. But according to the most unconfirmed of rumors, the most A-list of movie stars is ready to snag the most beer can of men away from McConaughey.
According to the Daily Star UK…Brad Pitt could be the star of True Detective Season 2. The report suggests that the actor is “close to signing a deal” to star as the main cast member. Brad Pitt is reportedly “thrashing out last minute details of a deal” with HBO. 12 Years a Slave actor has already given the “green light” to the new project. (Via)
Considering the source, this is probably just a report based on nothing, but maybe it’ll be the one time a gossip rag gets something right. Hey, crazier things have happened.
Like Woody getting with Alexandra Daddario. Now THAT’S crazy.
Not sure they’ll capture lightning in a bottle again. Those were two great characters, now they’ve got to come up with a character as engaging as Rust Cohl and find someone who can play him well.
But it might be worth it just for the Tyler Durden/True Detective mashups.
And “The yellow king has the upper hand!”
They should pair him with Morgan Freeman. Spiritual Se7en sequel.
I kinda agree with the lightning in a bottle statement. Matthew was in a unique place in his career, enjoying a rebirth of sorts, and this performance was an exclamation point on it. He was great in Dallas Buyers Club, but TD was just amazing, and part of it was the interaction with Woody. It was a pairing that shouldn’t have worked, but man it did.
Brad doesn’t seem to be doing anything daring in his career right now, but having him do TV would be interesting.
It’s not TV. It’s HBO
Never use Daily Star as your source. You’re gonna embarrass yourself by doing so.
Didn’t Pizzolato already confirm that Season 2 was going to be about 2 women detectives and the national train system, or was that debunked when I wasn’t paying attention?
The women thing was just to shut the harpies over at Jezebel and Salon up.
The other thing was a joke.
True Detective season 2: Brad Pitt and Michael Shannon. The entire season is them having dinner with Rust Cohle.
If true, seems a little derivative of McConaughey/Woody. Brad Pitt has a similar vibe to those two. But he’s one of my all time favorite actors, so I’d still be super excited for this.
What if he plays the criminal? Seems like that would be in his wheel house and not be as close to McConaughey/Woody.
But… I thought Season 2 would be ladies? Ya know, fully fleshed out female characters in a compelling and significant show with laudable dialogue and fantastic sound arrangements? I feel kinda bummed that this may not be the case.
C-Tates and Baby Goose, both chasing Rachel McAdams as the serial killer!
Focus on giving us as good a 3rd act as great as the first 2 and season two will be better than season one even sans McConaughey.
the homeless guy across from my office says he’s going to be in it.
Brad Pitt & Bradley Cooper just pop into my mind for some reason.
I wouldn’t mind a strong female lead. All of the women in season one were fairly weak and troublemakers at times.
Maybe Brad Pitt and a female partner?? The dynamic between the two partners over the years and how that changed and grew was really the most compelling aspect of this show for me. I think they could do a lot with a male-female partnership.
