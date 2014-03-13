The ‘Jeopardy!’ Supervillain Finally Lost Last Night (And Recorded This Weird Al Cover)

R.I.P. Arthur Chu (on Jeopardy!). The most hated man in the game show’s long history finally lost last night, after annoying Alex Trebek and America, minus us nerdy nerds on the Internet who appreciate his brilliant tactics, for 12 straight episodes. He ended up taking home $297,200, which is to say, after taxes, he lost $20 but gained a muffin he stole from the greenroom. Eh, worth it. The question that finally got him:
On Chu’s final appearance on Wednesday, he came in third place with $0, however. He was at $6,400 going into the Final Jeopardy question and risked it all. The question he lost his money on during his last day on the show was: “He was the last male monarch who had not previously been Prince of Wales.” The answer was George VI. (Via)
Good to know Chu isn’t an alien sent to Earth with an overly complicated plan to take over the world. No, he’s just a nerd, a nerd who records poorly light covers of apt Weird Al Yankovic songs. ONE OF US.
I saw. And the new champion is a white woman. How are people gonna write whiny articles with racist undertones now?
You underestimate sexism.
@Bobman Fair point. I can see it now…
“She’s picking the clues out of order! I can’t play along at home! She should go back to the kitchen!”
Indeed. And even more likely “wow, that chick is hot.”
“I bet she’d be better at *horrible sexual act* if she didn’t spend so much time in the library.”
Etc.
What’s the opposite of clickbait. A Click-Mine?
Pretty shocked that he went out by getting that question wrong. He wouldn’t have won anyway because he was too far behind the leader (who was the only one to get it right), but still.
Right? George VI. EVERYBODY knew that one.
He’ll be back for the Tournament of Champions though, right?
Absolutely.
Lyp-synching =/= cover
I thought he was robbed on the Frances McDormand pronunciation.
Yeah. So did my wife and I. Though it was fun to watch him and Trebek interact after that. There seemed to be some legitimate tension there for a few minutes.
He mentioned on Twitter that the judges took 10 minutes to rule on that one. I agree the ruling was harsh, but fairly consistent with past rulings IMO. Arthur’s argument (via Twitter) was that if he were from Minnesota that’s how he would pronounce McDormand, which I thought was a fair point.
The producers decided his run should be over and stacked the board with categories they knew he wouldn’t be able to answer. I have no proof of this, but I believe it to be true,
Why is this guy considered such a “villain”?
Short answer: He looked for the Daily Doubles instead of picking clues in the categories from top to bottom. He wanted to win.
More complicated answer: He’s not white.
I liked him. People getting mad at this guy for solid strategy are morons.
To elaborate a bit, the reason he went after daily doubles was less to maximize his score, and more to ensure that the other players didn’t get them, so he’d end up betting low amounts when he could maximize his score quite a bit,, which worked, but felt a little dickish. I compare it to the dead-puck era Devils and the neutral zone trap. Sure your winning, but its kind of in a boring fashion and I’m a Rangers fan so fuck the Devils (that last bit may not be relevant to both situations)
Ha ha, ’95 called and told you to suck it.
Oh and also 2000 and 2003.
