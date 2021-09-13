As promised by Jeremy Renner, the first trailer for the new Hawkeye series hits its mark on Monday morning. (He never misses.) The holiday-themed adventure will officially introduce Hailee Steinfeld to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kate Bishop, whose young hero may just take on the mantle of Hawkeye by the time the series is done.

Like all things Marvel, details about the series have been kept closely under wraps, but the trailer offers a surprising look at the story’s direction. While the creators have hinted that the show will address Hawkeye’s time as the deadly vigilante Ronin in Avengers: Endgame, the trailer reveals the sword-wielding anti-hero will pop up in a very interesting way. We also get a peek at Vera Farmiga’s character as Renner’s Clint Barton tries to keep Hailee Steinfeld’s overly-enthusiastic Kate Bishop alive for the holidays. Although, by the end of the trailer, she doesn’t seem to need much help.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.

Hawkeye premieres November 24, 2021 on Disney+.