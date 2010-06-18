HAWT! Betty White Nude Photos!

06.18.10

Awwww yeah! Check it out, Sexy Friday is here in FORCE:

Rumor has it that photos of Betty White and her late husband Allen Ludden, in compromising positions and various stages of undress, are being shopped around Hollywood… According to Betty’s agent, “This is simply not her. This has come up over the years, people claiming they have photos of Betty and Allen, and it’s simply not true. And Betty is laughing. She can’t believe people are still talking about this.”

This isn’t the first time the actress has been involved in a nude photo scandal. In 1940 Betty posed for nudie-cutie playing cards, wearing only earmuffs. Those photos, which she deeply regrets, have been making the rounds since she made her way back to the A-List. [Bitten & Bound]

In Betty’s defense, it was awfully cold in the photo studio, so the earmuffs were pretty sensible. I like the idea of sexy women on playing cards, though. It would be fun to address a woman like that. “Hey, Deuce of Clubs!” *rattles ice cubes* “More whiskey over here, baby.”

Sexy images via bohemea

