Hayden Panettiere Says It's Time To Forgive Mel Gibson, You Guys

One of the more notable moments from last night’s Golden Globes was Jodie Foster’s semi-rambling, semi-inspirational, semi-coming-out speech after receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award. Reactions to the seven-minute speech ran the gamut from tears to utter confusion, but you will be pleased to know that Foster’s acknowledgment of noted swell all-around guy Mel Gibson led Nashville star Hayden Panettiere to reach the following conclusion: It’s time to forgive him, because, like, being is celebrity is hard, you guys. Also, America.
Sayeth the cheerleader.
“I think forgiving is the best quality because America loves comebacks and they love flaws and for people to admit their mistakes and to grow from them,” Panettiere told Celebuzz while discussing Jodie Foster’s emotional Cecil B. DeMille speech. “We all do. They can be big, they can be small.”
On board so far. We are a nation that is very quick to judge and tear down, and we do love a comeback. Look at R. Kelly. That dude is a Grade-A creep, but he puts out a new record and a couple bonkers spoken-word music videos and suddenly we’re all “OMG ‘Ignition’ is my jam!”
But please, continue.
“The unfortunate thing about being in the public eye is you get much less breaks because everything is so magnified,” she added.
With you again there, kind of. We’ve all said something regrettable at least once in our lives. But none of us — probably — also starred in Lethal Weapon and Braveheart, so we only have to deal with the fallout among a smaller group of people, most of whom probably care about us and know our character and are therefore more likely to forgive us.
I’m sorry, I keep interrupting. You were saying.
“It’s not like we make any mistakes that other people don’t. It’s just that they’re so public and so explosive and so judgmental too to everything that somebodies [sic] created in their career. But I think forgiveness is one of the best qualities that America has.”
Okay, but here’s the thing. Mel Gibson said he hoped his wife got “raped by a pack of ni–ers,” and said that Jews were resonsible for all the wars in the world. Among other horrible things. Those aren’t explosive statements because he’s famous, they’re explosive because they’re loaded with C-4. Don’t believe me? Go to Starbucks and shout them for a while. If people want to forgive Mel Gibson — and some who know him have, probably for the same reasons you forgive your racist older relatives for things they’ve said — then fine. Go nuts. But you don’t have to do it just bec…
Wait a second. What the hell am I doing? Am I really seriously discussing something Hayden Paniettiere said to a gossip reporter after a boozy awards show? Jeeeeeeeeeesus Mighty.
Here Biggie’s video for “Sky’s the Limit.” I need a minute to re-evaluate some things.
Responded Gibson, “Thanks, sugar tits.”
I haven’t forgiven her for seasons 2-4 of Heroes.
You speak truth, my robotic friend. But a little bit of blame should go to the writer’s strike too.
What’s to forgive? He’s an old racist bigot? You can’t really change him that much, just live with him. It’s not like he needs my forgiveness, he’s got plenty of success and money already. I’ll just continue to like his movies and dislike the person. Until he goes and hurts someone of course.
Mel’s the kind of guy you don’t turn your back on in a crowded bar. You’ll think he’s on your side but then he’ll toss around a phrase like “oven dodgers” and he instantly becomes a serious liability. I guess the question you need to ask yourself is “did Mel remember to bring his brass knuckles?” Then you need to ask yourself, “is that good or bad?”
Mo Rocca @MoRocca
I feel that the Jodie Foster-Mel Gibson friendship sends a powerful message: People are complicated.
I’m one of those people that don’t really give much of a shit about a celebrity’s personal life. In the words of one Perry Cox:
“On Sunday nights, I like to throw on a dress, head out to the bars, and insist everyone calls me Mrs. Haberdasher.”
“Really?”
“No! But even if I did that would have absolutely nothing to do with me being a teacher. Stick with me here Barbie!”
And, to specifically reference Mel Gibson, I’ll use another TV quote to express myself:
“Say what you want about him, but the son-of-a-bitch knows story structure!”
Dude’s a fucking whack job, but goddamn if I don’t watch Braveheart every time it comes on. FREEDOMMMMMM!!!!!
*Runs into traffic in underwear, wildy waving a 2×4 above his head, before tripping into a ditch*
However, I argue that Mel Gibson is the Great Uniter. Why? Because of all people, he was the one to stand up for the lesbian.
You know what I gather from that? It’s that no matter what our opinions are, ridiculous, stupid, intelligent or otherwise, we can all get on board when it comes to women having sex with other women. Especially if they’re hot. Or used to be hot, in Jodie Foster’s case.
The thing is, he already had his second chance. Then all that insanity came out about his girlfriend. He never repented.
It’s too bad because (just like Tom Cruise) he’s a great actor. But he’s also crazy, racist, and violent towards women.
I like Mel Gibson’s movies more than I dislike his racism. I can ignore racism, but Maverick cannot be ignored. Everytime it’s on TV I watch until the end. I’ve missed two funerals and a major surgery but everyone understood.
I am not shedding any tears for Gibson, but I don’t hold the crazy shit somebody says when they are drunk or getting in a fight with a tramp against them. There are other celebrities that have done worse and still “rehabilitated” themselves.
Agreed. I never quite understood the extreme, universal hate that Mel Gibson got…at least in relation to the heat other celebrities got for their “indiscretions” anyway.
R. Kelly pissed on a girl and people are ok with him.
Chris Brown demolished a woman’s face and people actually defend him.
Roman Polanski had sex with children and we give him movie awards.
Mel Gibson said bad words while drunk? MOST EVIL MAN ALIVE.
Polanski drugged and raped a thirteen-year-old girl.
So enlightening. I always thought nigger was an especially virulent racial slur with a long and detailed history, but thanks to CRANBERRY I have finally learned the truth.
