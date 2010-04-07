HBO BUYS GRENIER-DIRECTED FILM

#HBO #Documentaries
04.07.10 8 years ago 10 Comments

HBO has acquired the rights to “Teenage Paparazzo,” a documentary directed by “Entourage” “star”-slash-“musician” Adrian Grenier. (Haha, sarcasti-quotes are the best!)

The film is about the true story of a 14-year-old paparazzo’s relationship with Grenier. After meeting during a night on the town, Grenier put a camera onto the celebrity photographer to document his world.

An official selection at Sundance, the film features interviews with Matt Damon, Eva Longoria Parker, Paris Hilton, Alec Baldwin and Whoopi Goldberg, along with historians, critics, fans, bloggers, publishers and tabloid writers. [THR]

Not that The Hollywood Reporter deems it worthy to tell you, but the subject of the documentary is Austin Visschedyk, and you can save yourself the trouble of watching something made by Adrian Grenier and instead read the article about Visschedyk called “Il Piccolo Paparazzo” in the November 2009 edition of GQ. I remember it well because it was the one where January Jones looked like this. And this and this. Wait, what were we talking about again?

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#Documentaries
TAGSadrian grenierAUSTIN VISSCHEDYKDocumentariesHBOTEENAGE PAPARAZZO

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP