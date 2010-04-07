HBO BUYS GRENIER-DIRECTED FILM

HBO has acquired the rights to “Teenage Paparazzo,” a documentary directed by “Entourage” “star”-slash-“musician” Adrian Grenier. (Haha, sarcasti-quotes are the best!)

The film is about the true story of a 14-year-old paparazzo’s relationship with Grenier. After meeting during a night on the town, Grenier put a camera onto the celebrity photographer to document his world. An official selection at Sundance, the film features interviews with Matt Damon, Eva Longoria Parker, Paris Hilton, Alec Baldwin and Whoopi Goldberg, along with historians, critics, fans, bloggers, publishers and tabloid writers. [THR]

Not that The Hollywood Reporter deems it worthy to tell you, but the subject of the documentary is Austin Visschedyk, and you can save yourself the trouble of watching something made by Adrian Grenier and instead read the article about Visschedyk called “Il Piccolo Paparazzo” in the November 2009 edition of GQ. I remember it well because it was the one where January Jones looked like this. And this and this. Wait, what were we talking about again?