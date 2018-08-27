Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

HBO gave us a first look at the final season of Game of Thrones on Sunday night. A glimpse at the Starks, Lannisters, and Night King were part of HBO’s 2019 preview on Sunday night as the subscription TV network gave a brief preview of its 2019 lineup with a 100-second YouTube video on Sunday.

Season 8 of Thrones is almost certainly the most anticipated season of television in some time, so any glimpse at what might happen to Westeros will be met with eager eyes. So when HBO wanted to show off what’s coming next year, it obviously included glimpses of Arya Stark, Jon (insert family name here), and the undead king coming to kill them all. There isn’t anything specific shown, but everyone looks ready for an action-packed finale to one of the most successful HBO shows in the network’s history.

The full video included clips from Game of Thrones, Big Little Lies, and the third season of True Detective, but the last episodes of the fantasy mega hit were the clear highlight of the preview video. Clips from Veep and Barry also appear, as well as new shows like Pod Save America and Camping.

Game of Thrones fans might have to wait a bit longer than initially thought to get the real episodes of HBO’s biggest tentpole, but even a glimpse of some characters and witty dialogue might be enough to tide them over.