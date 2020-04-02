In an effort to provide entertainment relief for everyone doing their part by practicing social isolation, HBO has officially unlocked the largest amount of free content of any streaming platform to date. Starting Friday, April 3, the premium channel is offering viewers over 500 hours of programming that includes a robust collection of hit series and feature films:

All of the programming will be available to stream without a subscription starting Friday by downloading the HBO NOW or HBO GO apps or by visiting HBONOW.com or HBOGO.com. The content will also be made available for free via participating distribution partners’ platforms in the coming days.

HBO has never offered this amount of free programming before, and all it asks in return is that viewers stay at home. But if you’re up to it, they probably wouldn’t mind if you hopped on the #StayHomeBoxOffice hashtag while passing the time. Your call.

Here’s the full list of original series, documentaries, and Warner Bros. movies that will be available for a limited time starting Friday.

9 Full Series

Ballers (5 Seasons)

Barry (2 Seasons)

Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)

Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)

The Sopranos (7 Seasons)

Succession (2 Seasons)

True Blood (7 Seasons

Veep (7 Seasons)

The Wire (5 Seasons)

10 Docuseries and Documentaries

The Apollo

The Case Against Adnan Syed

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

Jane Fonda in Five Acts

McMillion$

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality

United Skates

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest

20 Warner Bros. Theatricals

Arthur

Arthur 2: On the Rocks

Blinded By the Light

The Bridges of Madison County

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Empire of the Sun

Forget Paris

Happy Feet Two

Isn’t It Romantic?

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Midnight Special

My Dog Skip

Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase

Pan

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Red Riding Hood

Smallfoot

Storks

Sucker Punch

Unknown