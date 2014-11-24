HBO Hired 160 Lawyers For Their ‘Bombshell’ Scientology Documentary

When Lawrence Wright’s Scientology exposé Going Clear was released in 2013, the Church of Scientology International released a statement that began with the following: “Mr. Wright’s book is so ludicrous it belongs in a supermarket tabloid. The claims are nothing more than a stale rehash of allegations disproven long ago.” If a book (who buys those anymore?) can incite such fury, imagine how Tom Cruise’s religion factory is going to react to an HBO documentary.
THR has learned that Oscar winner Alex Gibney (Taxi to the Dark Side) is putting the finishing touches on a film that tackles the Church of Scientology and its Tinseltown tentacles. HBO, no stranger to controversy, having ushered such hot-button docs as The Case Against 8 and the Paradise Lost trilogy to the screen, is eyeing a 2015 airdate.
The film, which is expected to feature new revelations about the controversial religion and its famous followers Tom Cruise and John Travolta, almost certainly will draw an aggressive response from the notoriously litigious church. (Via)
HBO Documentary Films president Sheila Nevins commented “we have probably 160 lawyers [looking at the film],” which is also the number of people who watched the final episode of Life’s Too Short. The subject matter is obviously fascinating as is, but it’ll be interesting to see how HBO promotes the documentary. “It’s like Game of Thrones, except instead of dragons and nudity, there are space mutants and Jenna Elfman.” Sold!
Oh, zowie. a not-new, boresome in extremis, wannabe pseudo-exposé that tells one side of legal plaintiffs’ stories reeeeally thoroughly, then re-twits every flimsy assertion and money-motivated lawsuit.
Will they report how much these producers and exec producers are pre-paid to produce these transparent broadsides?
Reminds me of Eli Lilly pre-paying Time magazine for 750,000 reprints of an anti-Scientology article that Lilly distributed to doctors — coincidentally right after Scientologists had rather brutally exposed the dangers of Lilly’s Prozac.
Want to worry about Scientology? Instead, look in your medicine cabinet!
Oh, sweet zombie Xenu, I cannot wait to watch this documentary and the ensuing Scientology shit fit. And I love that HBO is all, “COME AT ME, BRO” about it.
If you really peel back the layers and get past the jokes, Scientology is one scary-ass high-level cult. The survivor stories (many of which you can find online) are quite harrowing.
I would be very surprised if this thing actually sees the light of day without being heavily edited.
Not hard to “leak” an un-edited version on the inter-webz these days.
The stories of the dead are even worse: [en.wikipedia.org]
So, can someone explain to me why so many celebrities who seem to for the most part have a good head on their shoulders, are attracted to this b.s.?
It tells them they’re special.
And the more they give, the more special they are.
Career advancement.
Google project celebrity. basically, in 1955, L Ron Hubbard decided to give cash to members who managed to get celebs into the religion, for whatever reasons he had
The concept of being able to simply pay for enlightenment/salvation is particularly appealing to the wealthy. For some weird reason.
Bet OSA agents will try to manipulate the messageboards and discredit this film (even before its out). Can imagine they are all busy now