HBO Isn’t Moving Forward With A Sexy Lesbian Yoga Instructor Drama

Senior Pop Culture Editor
09.12.14 21 Comments

Correctly assuming that the average TV viewer wouldn’t be interested in watching a lesbian drama starring a Fringe actress as a yoga instructor, True Detective‘s Michelle Monaghan as a gynecologist, and Jaimie “Lady Sif” Alexander, HBO has put the kibosh on Open.

HBO has shut the door on Open, [Ryan Murphy’s] risque take on modern romance that was described as “a multi-character exploration of the complex, ever evolving landscape of sexuality, monogamy, and intimacy in relationships.”

The decision is surprising given Murphy’s hit-making track record. In the pilot, co-written by Lauren Gussis, [Anna] Torv was to play a yoga instructor in a long-term relationship with [Jennifer Jason Leigh]’s character, while Monaghan played a gynecologist whose marriage and sexuality come into question after an airplane bathroom fling with Torv’s yoga instructor. (Via)

Hopefully Murphy can reuse the same basic plot for American Horror Story: Sexy Lesbian Drama.

Via EW

