HBO Isn’t Moving Forward With A Sexy Lesbian Yoga Instructor Drama

Correctly assuming that the average TV viewer wouldn’t be interested in watching a lesbian drama starring a Fringe actress as a yoga instructor, True Detective‘s Michelle Monaghan as a gynecologist, and Jaimie “Lady Sif” Alexander, HBO has put the kibosh on Open.
HBO has shut the door on Open, [Ryan Murphy’s] risque take on modern romance that was described as “a multi-character exploration of the complex, ever evolving landscape of sexuality, monogamy, and intimacy in relationships.”
The decision is surprising given Murphy’s hit-making track record. In the pilot, co-written by Lauren Gussis, [Anna] Torv was to play a yoga instructor in a long-term relationship with [Jennifer Jason Leigh]’s character, while Monaghan played a gynecologist whose marriage and sexuality come into question after an airplane bathroom fling with Torv’s yoga instructor. (Via)
Hopefully Murphy can reuse the same basic plot for American Horror Story: Sexy Lesbian Drama.
Honestly, I’m glad that Olivia Dunham won’t be stuck on a Ryan Murphy show. Ryan Murphy is the wooooooorst.
@Patty Boots & whattitiz73: slow clap for both of you. I watched the first season of “American Horror Story”, then bailed midway through season 2. Murphy seemed to take a “Throw everything at the wall and hopes something sticks approach” to storytelling. There didn’t seem to be any original vision in his work or internal logic. The show just seemed to be a pastiche of better horror movies. I was and continue to be amazed by the ratings and critical acclaim it receives.
Which storyteller is worse: Damon Lindelof or Ryan Murphy. What about the showrunners for “Walking Dead” (whose names I don’t know)? Who wins?
That’s the only bright spot I’m seeing. Not another damn Ryan Murphy show.
Michelle Monaghan, Anna Torv and Jaime Alexander in an HBO drama about lesbian relationships?
And HBO didn’t want my money??
Can we start a Kickstarter so we can get this made anyway?
Monoaghan and alexander in sexy yoga poses doing sexy times? This cannot stand! Hbo one day your joy will turn to ashes in your mouth and you will know the debt is paid
So it was the fucking “L Word?” Really? Nothing of value was lost.
That might be the worst show I kept on watching for some inexplicable reason.
Having suffered through Nip/Tuck for entirely too long, I say, “No more!” to anything made by Ryan Murphy.