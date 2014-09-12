HBO Isn’t Moving Forward With A Sexy Lesbian Yoga Instructor Drama

Correctly assuming that the average TV viewer wouldn’t be interested in watching a lesbian drama starring a Fringe actress as a yoga instructor, True Detective‘s Michelle Monaghan as a gynecologist, and Jaimie “Lady Sif” Alexander, HBO has put the kibosh on Open.

HBO has shut the door on Open, [Ryan Murphy’s] risque take on modern romance that was described as “a multi-character exploration of the complex, ever evolving landscape of sexuality, monogamy, and intimacy in relationships.”

The decision is surprising given Murphy’s hit-making track record. In the pilot, co-written by Lauren Gussis, [Anna] Torv was to play a yoga instructor in a long-term relationship with [Jennifer Jason Leigh]’s character, while Monaghan played a gynecologist whose marriage and sexuality come into question after an airplane bathroom fling with Torv’s yoga instructor. (Via)