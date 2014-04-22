HBO Made These Outstanding HBO GO Commercials To Remind You Why You Shouldn’t Watch HBO With Your Family

When I graduated college I moved back in with my parents for about six months, and one of the things I remember most vividly from that time period — which was right smack in the Sex and the City heyday — was how much my parents watched Sex and the City. I swear, it seemed like every time I’d go in the family room to ask them something, all of a sudden there were Kim Cattrall’s boobs on display or the redheaded one would be getting full on railed and OH GOD, ICK ICK ICK, TURN IT OFF.
Let’s face it: HBO programming is not intended and was never intended to be watched with your family, so HBO GO has put together these brilliant commercials as a friendly reminder that you can watch Girls, True Blood, Game of Thrones and True Detective on your laptop or mobile apps. It’s a public service they’re providing, really, when you think about it.
The Curb one is the funniest
these are great!
Oh, I’m dying, those are awesome. The faithful dad is just so creepy.
Finally! A real representation of the “mid-90s prime” Generation X as parents!
“One more Scotch…” These are brilliant. Total “Sex scene on tv and your parents walk in” marketing.
Now I can’t wait until my kids are old enough that I can do this shit to them.
These are all hilarious, but that first Girls one is outstanding.