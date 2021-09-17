In a move to stave off losing nearly five million subscribers after ending HBO Max access on Amazon Channels, the streaming app is offering a rare and sizable discount to basically anyone. While a press release announcing the price cut specifically targets Amazon Channels users in a move to lure them over to the HBO Max app now that they’re in the wind, the 50% offer is available to all subscribers on any device:

As of September 15, HBO is no longer available as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video Channels. However, former subscribers don’t have to miss out on their favorite HBO shows. Starting today, those who accessed HBO via Prime Video Channels, as well as all new and returning HBO Max subscribers, can enjoy their favorite HBO programming and HBO Max’s more than 13,000 hours of content, on the HBO Max ad-free monthly plan at a 50% discount. This new limited time promotion of $7.49 per month for up to six months is available through September 26. Customers can sign up at http://HBOMax.com or via the following distribution partners: Apple, Google, LG, Microsoft, Sony, Roku and Vizio.

As previously reported, Amazon Channels access was one of the sticking points that caused the nearly six month long standoff between HBO Max and Amazon. Ultimately, the two parties reached a deal just in time for Wonder Woman 1984‘s streaming debut, but part of that deal apparently involved Amazon eventually curtailing access to HBO Max through its Amazon Channels service. Now, that time has arrived, and it appears that HBO Max is pulling out all the stops to avoid taking a five million subscriber hit, about a month before Dune hits.

The app had stopped offering free trials and only just made an ad-free plan available a few months ago, so a half-price deal on its highest ad-free tier is pretty huge.