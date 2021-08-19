Everything Coming To (And Leaving) HBO And HBO Max In September

HBO and HBO Max launch into the month of September with a star-studded prestige drama, a terrifying horror flick, a new season of a comic book favorite, and plenty of classic blockbusters to keep movie lovers happy this Fall.

First up is Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain’s marriage drama, a limited series that’s definitely angling for some early awards season buzz. Then there’s James Wan’s nightmarish film starring Annabelle Wallis. And finally, a new season of Doom Patrol promises more ridiculous superhero hijinks and maybe some wild time travel escapades.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and HBO Max this month.

Scenes from a Marriage (HBO Limited Series Premiere 9/12)

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain star in this English-language remake of a classic Swedish miniseries from Ingmar Bergman about the dissolution of a marriage between a successful lawyer (Chastain) and her psychology professor husband (Isaac). It looks to be more of a masterclass in acting from two stars at the height of their careers than anything else, but that’s reason enough to watch for us.

Malignant (Warner Bros. Film Premiere 9/10)

James Wan’s latest effort is this terrifying cerebral thriller about a woman (Annabelle Wallis) whose nightmares become reality. Wallis plays Madison, a woman who has visions of grisly murders and other haunting experiences, who slowly discovers her waking dreams have become reality. Don’t expect to sleep at night after this one.

Doom Patrol (HBO Max Original Season 3 Premiere 9/23)

Season three of the terrific HBO Max comic series returns although where and when are irreverent superheroes are is still anyone’s guess. A bunch of new villains and questionable allies pop up, familial drama takes center stage, and some trippy time travel throws everything into whack this season.