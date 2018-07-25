HBO Now August Highlights (Including ‘Ballers’ And ‘Insecure’)

HBO

Summer is winding down, but HBO Now is still bringing the heat with a host of new content for users in August. As Succession and Sharp Objects wrap up their first seasons, HBO all-stars Ballers and Insecure return to bring the laughs and the drama to fans. Plus, if you’re looking for a new surreal comedy, Animals might be the show for you. If you somehow missed some Oscar contenders from last year, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Darkest Hour are here for your next highbrow movie night. HBO Now is also getting a whole host of classics including Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Fargo, and The Fugitive to keep you fully prepared for your next Sunday movie marathon.

Insecure

As she moves on from Lawrence and tries to get her relationships in some semblance of order, Issa continues to glow up on Insecure. Her work life make me a struggle at times, and she may not know what the hell is going on with Daniel, but Issa is determined to keep moving forward. If you’re looking for a new show about millennials that is sharply written, well-acted, and cringingly relatable, Insecure will be your new favorite show. With two seasons to catch up on ahead of the August premiere, it’s time to see the light.

Ballers

Listen, we could sell you on a sexy, fun show that Elizabeth Warren loves and is full of football, but we all know you’re watching for The Rock. The Rock making deals, the Rock wearing suits, the Rock being a baller. Words can’t accurately describe that kind of charisma.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

It’s safe to say that Three Billboards was the most controversial film on Oscar night, inspiring a backlash and a backlash to the backlash in the wake of its release. However, whether you agree with the message or not, it is still worth watching and will certainly make you think. Plus, Frances McDormand is one of the greatest actresses of all time, she gives a fiery performance that will not soon be forgotten.