HBO Picked Up Martin Scorsese And Mick Jagger’s Rock Drama Starring Olivia Wilde And Bobby Cannavale

Like you and cookie dough-flavored heroin, Martin Scorsese just can’t quit HBO. Less than two months after Boardwalk Empire, which he produced and directed the pilot of, aired its final episode, Not TV ordered Scorsese and Terence Winter’s rock ‘n’ roll drama produced by the Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Breaking Bad‘s George Mastras.

The 1970s drama explores the drug- and sex-fueled music business as punk and disco were breaking out, all through the eyes of a record executive trying to resurrect his label and find the next new sound. Bobby Cannavale stars as Richie, the founder and president of American Century Records, who has a great ear for discovering talent and who undergoes a crisis of character when confronted with a life-altering decision. Olivia Wilde stars as Richie’s wife, with Ray Romano set as one of Richie’s partners. The cast also includes Juno Temple, Andrew “Dice” Clay, Ato Essandoh, Max Casella, James Jagger, Jack Quaid, Birgitte Sorenson, P.J. Byrne, J.C.MacKenzie, Bo Dietel, Armen Gary, Robert Funaro, and Joe Caniano. (Via)

The series (which sounds excellent) is currently untitled, so let’s call it Boardwalk Empire Records for now. A premiere date for Boardwalk Empire Records hasn’t been determined.