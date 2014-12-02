HBO Picked Up Martin Scorsese And Mick Jagger’s Rock Drama Starring Olivia Wilde And Bobby Cannavale

Like you and cookie dough-flavored heroin, Martin Scorsese just can’t quit HBO. Less than two months after Boardwalk Empire, which he produced and directed the pilot of, aired its final episode, Not TV ordered Scorsese and Terence Winter’s rock ‘n’ roll drama produced by the Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Breaking Bad‘s George Mastras.
The 1970s drama explores the drug- and sex-fueled music business as punk and disco were breaking out, all through the eyes of a record executive trying to resurrect his label and find the next new sound.
Bobby Cannavale stars as Richie, the founder and president of American Century Records, who has a great ear for discovering talent and who undergoes a crisis of character when confronted with a life-altering decision. Olivia Wilde stars as Richie’s wife, with Ray Romano set as one of Richie’s partners. The cast also includes Juno Temple, Andrew “Dice” Clay, Ato Essandoh, Max Casella, James Jagger, Jack Quaid, Birgitte Sorenson, P.J. Byrne, J.C.MacKenzie, Bo Dietel, Armen Gary, Robert Funaro, and Joe Caniano. (Via)
The series (which sounds excellent) is currently untitled, so let’s call it Boardwalk Empire Records for now. A premiere date for Boardwalk Empire Records hasn’t been determined.
Having grown up in the 70s with a parent who was a very well known executive in the music industry, if this drama comes even 50% close to what it was really like back then, everyone will still think the writers are exaggerating for dramatic purposes. I’m both lookin forward to the series, while I’m sure my wife will be dreading every “That’s not how it happened!” I yell at the TV (not unlike the old VH1 “Behind the Music” specials).
Sounds good to me. I was a massive fan of Boardwalk and still resent it being over. Bobby Cannavale is a great actor and the idea of him being a leading man is very interesting.
You had me at Olivia Wilde.
Oh, gee whiz — I wonder how they landed James Jagger!
Kind of buried the lead here. Dice Clay?! Yeah Olivia’s Wilde…………………for my cock! OOOOHHHHH!
As long she she shows us her tits.