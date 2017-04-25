UPDATED: HBO Is Not Yanking Almost All Of Its Shows Off Amazon Prime, As Rumored

UPDATE: Amazon has reached out to state that the information originally reported by Vulture is inaccurate. We are leaving the article in place and regret the error.

May 21st marks the end for some great HBO shows on Amazon Prime. This sad news comes from Vulture, which reports that the syndication deal between HBO and Amazon is hitting the end of its contracted three-year run on May 21st, and HBO has no plans on renewing their deal.

Take a deep breath and look at the elite TV that will be gone from Prime soon:

The Sopranos, The Wire, Deadwood, Six Feet Under, Flight of the Conchords, True Blood, The Comeback, Eastbound and Down, the astonishingly underrated Bored to Death, the first two seasons of Girls and Veep and finally Enlightened. Not to mention various HBO miniseries and movies. Possibly Band of Brothers. This is a big hit to people who are trying to keep their streaming service library in check.

This explains the new trailers for Six Feet Under and The Wire:

