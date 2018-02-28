The ‘Heathers’ TV Show Has Been Delayed In The Wake Of The Parkland School Shooting

02.28.18 7 hours ago

Paramount Network

Heathers, a TV adaptation of the popular 1988 black comedy starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, was supposed to debut on the Paramount Network on March 7. But the series premiere has been pushed back until later this year due to the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead.

Heathers is a satirical comedy that takes creative risks in dealing with many of society’s most challenging subjects ranging from personal identity to race and socio-economic status to gun violence,” Paramount Network released in a statement. “While we stand firmly behind the show, in light of the recent tragic events in Florida and out of respect for the victims, their families, and loved ones, we feel the right thing to do is delay the premiere until later this year.”

The Heathers movie includes a scene where Slater’s character shoots and kills two fellow students, and (spoiler) the movie ends with a bomb detonating outside a school. The delay also gives creator Jason Micallef time to re-tool the show, which has been savaged by critics (and embraced by the alt-right).

The Daily Beast called it an “LGBT-bashing nightmare,” while Birth.Movies.Death.‘s Leigh Monson wrote, “Heathers is a hateful, bigoted exercise in regression hiding behind the guise of dark comedy, and I can only hope it doesn’t gain the Trumpian audience it so clearly craves.”

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TAGSHEATHERSPARKLAND

The RX

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 days ago
Towkio Explains How The Release Of His Debut Album ‘WWW.’ Helped Him Become An Astronaut

Towkio Explains How The Release Of His Debut Album ‘WWW.’ Helped Him Become An Astronaut

02.23.18 6 days ago
On The Intensely Fun ‘Time & Space,’ Turnstile Is The Friendliest Hardcore Band On The Planet

On The Intensely Fun ‘Time & Space,’ Turnstile Is The Friendliest Hardcore Band On The Planet

02.22.18 7 days ago 2 Comments
Uproxx Is Launching A Live Music Showcase At The Ace Hotel In LA

Uproxx Is Launching A Live Music Showcase At The Ace Hotel In LA

02.21.18 1 week ago
U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

02.16.18 2 weeks ago
Johanna Warren’s ‘Gemini II’ Is Cosmic Folk Music About Healing And Surrender

Johanna Warren’s ‘Gemini II’ Is Cosmic Folk Music About Healing And Surrender

02.16.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP