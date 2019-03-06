HBO

These days, Mr. Show veterans Bob Odenkirk and David Cross are busy with other projects, like AMC’s critically acclaimed Breaking Bad spin-off series Better Call Saul and Netflix’s looming conclusion to Arrested Development. Every once in a while, however, the pair teases a possible return to their sketch duo days in the occasional interview. Thanks to Heinz’s latest product (abomination?), however, it seems the HBO comedy series’s material is coming to life on its own terms.

According to The Takeout, the condiments company’s latest line of new products include something called “Mayomust,” and it’s literally what it sounds like: “a delicious mashup of mayonnaise and mustard.” Depending on your personal tastes, you will either find this invention utterly disgusting or confusingly appetizing. If you’re an avid Mr. Show fan, however, you’ll immediately recognize it as a real-world version of the program’s fake commercials for “Mayostard,” “Mustardayonnaise” and “Mustmayostardayonnaise.”