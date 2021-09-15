Legendary actress Helen Mirren is at long last joining the wizarding world of Harry Potter, though perhaps not in the type of role you’d have expected. According to a Variety report, Mirren is set to host a four-part Harry Potter trivia competition in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The event, officially titled Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, is scheduled to air later this year on Cartoon Network’s ACME Night and TBS, and will later be available to stream on HBO Max alongside the rest of the Harry Potter series. While the event’s date has yet to be announced, it’s likely it will fall around November 14, the theatrical release date of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

According to Variety, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses will put ” superfans of the beloved book and film series to the test as they use their Harry Potter knowledge to compete for the coveted House Cup.” In addition to hundreds of trivia questions, the four-episode event will include special guest appearances, though who these guests will be has yet to be announced.

In the event’s press release, Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. global kids, young adults, and classics, said there was no one the studio deemed better than Mirren to “add some British grandeur to this event.” Mirren herself said she is “so pleased” to have a part in the upcoming event, stating the show will serve as a way for Warner Bros. to reignite the magic of the Harry Potter universe for its millions of fans.