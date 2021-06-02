In a bit of unexpected casting news, Helen Mirren is coming to ABC in a new unscripted comedy series that will feature the British actress narrating improvisational scenes voiced by comedians and starring real animals.

“I am excited by the opportunity to reveal the ‘true inner lives’ of the noble creatures with whom we share the planet,” Mirren said in a statement to Variety:

“When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren” stars Helen Mirren as the voice of Helen Mirren, who narrates a cheeky look at animals and the wild. The show is based on a BBC Studios format that “features comedians putting words into the mouths of beautiful beasts, teeny-tiny frogs, beatboxing badgers and more in captivating footage from all over the world,” the network said.

The ABC series marks a busy June for Dame Helen. The day after her new comedy show airs, she can be seen in F9 where, at long last, the muscle car series puts one of the world’s most distinguished actresses behind the wheel as Vin Diesel is forced to ride shotgun. Mirren is also playing the villain in the new Shazam! sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which began production last week. Between that production and however Universal is handling the F9 premiere, Mirren is going to have her dance card full this month.

When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren premieres Thursday, June 24 on ABC.

(Via Variety)