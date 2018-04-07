AMC

While The Walking Dead continues barrelling toward a resolution to the All-Out War, which will be wrapped up in next Sunday’s season finale, the series is also seeding a mystery that likely will not find much in the way of resolution until season 9 of the series … or beyond.

To recap: In the fifth episode of the season, we see a helicopter flying over Rick as he headed toward the Scavengers home (it’s odd, too, that the helicopter didn’t register much surprise to Rick, despite it appearing several years into the zombie apocalypse). In last week’s episode, we saw the helicopter again, in what appeared to be an arranged pick-up for Jadis. Jadis had packed a bag; she knew exactly when the helicopter would arrive; and when she didn’t shoot the flare in time for the helicopter’s pilot to see her, Jadis yelled, “I’m here! I’m here!”

All we can glean from that is that Jadis knew the helicopter was coming and likely had communicated with the pilot, or at least the people for whom the pilot works. So, will we find out more about that helicopter before the end of the season?