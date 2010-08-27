‘Hellcats’ Looks Original

“Hellcats” is the CW’s new show about college cheerleading debuting September 8th. Aly Michalka plays the sarcastic blonde who has to join the cheerleading squad to pay for law school, while Ashley Tisdale (High School Musical) is the perky brunette cheerleading captain. WHAAAA? That’s totally backwards! If Hollywood has taught me anything about cheerleaders, it’s that blondes are perky and brunettes are sarcastic. And also that the whip-cream bikini is a viable seduction method.
In one of the videos below, Tisdale spouts off the typical “cheerleaders work really hard” expository dialog:
“We spend twenty hours a week practicing. We bench press twice our body weight and run a seven-minute mile. We are ATHLETES.”
Um, no. No, they can’t bench press twice their body weight. A 95-pound cheerleader can’t bench 190 pounds. Not unless she has ant DNA.
Anyway, there’s a teaser trailer and a six-minute sneak preview for “Hellcats” below. The downside is that it looks exactly like every single cheerleading story ever. The upside is that it looks exactly like every single cheerleading story ever. Which is to say: lots of flexible women with fantastic bodies. There are worse things to watch.
Ronnie co-signs on the viability of the Varsity Blues treatment.
I’ll watch it on mute.
Benching twice your body weight? Difficult. Running a seven minute mile? Fat middle school kids can do that.
I should know, I subscribe to “Obese Running Quarterly.”
Aly Michalka plays the sarcastic blonde who has to join the cheerleading squad to pay for law school
A smoking hot, sarcastic, blonde, law student? This show should be called “Unicorns,” not “Hellcats.”
They practice ALMOST three hours a day! They should get their own version of Hard Knocks.
Never has the phrase “teaser trailer” been more appropriate.
This taking place at college seriously limits the chances that there’ll be a fund raising car wash. Boo.
“We spend twenty hours a week practicing. We bench press twice our body weight and run a seven-minute mile, and our uniform colors don’t match the football team’s uniforms.”
/Stock footaged
I actually knew one in law school. Except she worked as a stripper to pay for law school, not a cheerleader.
And by “knew”, I mean “stalked.”
his will be great in still pictures or watching with the sound off. Only an idiot would watch and listen to this
Statutory Rape-tastic.
oh goody, they made sure to include jungle fever. I predict 5 Emmys.
Lol I thought that bench press thing was a pretty ridiculous claim. I’m glad other people realized it too.