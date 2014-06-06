Hello, Internet. Here Is ‘Orange Is The New Black’ With Kittens.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The second season of Orange Is the New Black debuted last night at 3:00 AM ET. We will have something about it for Monday, which will give you the weekend to pound through at few episodes, a least. In the interim, here is Orange Is the New Black, but with kittens. Because Internet. And because Friday.

I’m not gonna lie: This video is one of the stupidest things I’ve ever seen, and yet, I still giggled out loud three or four times during its two-minute run time. I won’t spoil the good parts for you, but let’s just say they stuck the landing on a few references. To be honest, I think I even like this video more than Game of Thrones with kittens. I don’t know. Maybe I’m just a sucker for a sassy lesbian kitten in glasses.