Here Are All The Scenes From The ‘Archer Vice’ Montage That Didn’t Actually Appear In ‘Archer’ Season 5

Remember the “Archer Vice” montage from the season five premiere that we all geeked out over while simultaneously wondering what was a dream sequence and what we’d actually see this season? Well, so did one kick-ass GIF-making Archer fan (not named Chet Manley) who sifted through the entire montage after last night’s season finale to pinpoint all the ridiculous moments that turned out to be just part of Sterling Archer’s vivid imagination.
I believe they’re made up of a good times mixture of homages, cut stories, and coke-fueled randomness. Do yourself a favor and take a look back today. Oh what could have been, Desk Tiger.
Man, now I want Archer Vice: Part II.
Is it just me, or are there no GIFs on page three here?
I took that to be a grand statement on the things we missed out on this season.
Or, you know, a fuck up.
Definitely a tagging fuck up on my part. Just two pages. Thanks for pointing out.
Not gonna lie, I wanted the “We started a frickin’ coupe” scene pretty bad.
Sadly, it would have only involved turning a key.
ICRM with the burn.
So you wanted to see more coups? You and Pam both.
Well, we did – Cyril deposed Calderon, who’s got to have been eaten by now.
Actually, all those scenes happened in some fashion, just not the way presented in the flash-forward.
Perhaps they will have a fully cut episode or another heart of archness like thing?
I really wanted more Shane.
Definitely could have used a Laos episode.
MAU! MAU! DIDI MAU!
I really wanted the Archer-Fugitive mashup to see how Archer handled a one armed man.
I actually just started watching the season over this afternoon and was thinking they still used some of the dialogue (like my water broke!) in some of the episodes, just different scenes.
I was looking forward to the whole “We just invaded Laos” thing. Would have been nice for the gang to have actually sold the coke and then been able to be the world’s worst merc group before strong arming the CIA back into legitimacy
Adam Reed or Matt Thompson said after the premiere that all those scenes were from the first 6 episodes of the season.
Clearly they changed their minds and cut a bunch of stuff/changed a bunch or stuff to make this season more serialized since there were two adventures that took multiple episodes. The San Marcos thread alone kind of ran for 5 episodes.
Isn’t Chi (from the last gif) the mani/pedicurist who touched up Archer during the North Korean hotel stakeout?
Yes, and she’s in a few other scenes… Pam’s fight club flashback, and the goldfish fighting ring…
I’d like to think these missed out on scenes were like the ‘On the next Arrested Development’ scenes. I mean, who didn’t want to see this in an episode? [media.tumblr.com]