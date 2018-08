Here Are All The Scenes From The ‘Archer Vice’ Montage That Didn’t Actually Appear In ‘Archer’ Season 5

Remember the “Archer Vice” montage from the season five premiere that we all geeked out over while simultaneously wondering what was a dream sequence and what we’d actually see this season? Well, so did one kick-ass GIF-making Archer fan (not named Chet Manley) who sifted through the entire montage after last night’s season finale to pinpoint all the ridiculous moments that turned out to be just part of Sterling Archer’s vivid imagination.

I believe they’re made up of a good times mixture of homages, cut stories, and coke-fueled randomness. Do yourself a favor and take a look back today. Oh what could have been, Desk Tiger.

