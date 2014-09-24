Here Are Some Hilarious ‘SNL’ Premiere Promos Featuring Chris Pratt, Ariana Grande, And A Lot Of Pickles

You’ll hear this enough once you watch the video, but SNL returns this week with host Chris Pratt and musical guest Ariana Grande. One of those things is probably exciting for you, so feel free to show some delight.
With the return of SNL comes the return of the revolving SNL promos that precede each episode and usually feature a bit of humor to whet the appetites of viewers across the country. Usually they’re about as funny as a puppy mill, but as my colleague Burnsy noted, this batch is actually fairly hilarious.
Kate McKinnon shines with Chris Pratt and they provide a glimmer of hope that this 40th season might be a return to glory. It’s been a few years, so it’s about time that the show comes back around to provide some quality laughs. Also there’s no Ariana Grande to be seen in these promos and that’s a plus. She’s probably off murdering a bunch of fans and playing in their blood. Good thing too because McKinnon is not sharing those pickles.
(Via SNL)
Maybe later. I’m still busy crying after reading that Phil Hartman article.
Yeah, I agree. I’ve been reading the Real Life-Heartwarming page on TVTropes while The Smile Song from My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic plays on a constant loop after I read that page to make the sad go away. I’m not there yet…but I’m getting there.
Kate McKinnon is fucking fantastic. Also, Hey Girl.
Agreed. I was going to say something similar, but you nailed it.
An Anna Faris/Kate McKinnon three way was suggested, you don’t just do that, you don’t just tosst hat in the air and let it die. I bet after they said cut he turned to her and went “so I know we were kidding but…”
Not all that funny – but I did enjoy her sexy cross eyed look.
Kate Mckinnon is so funny and dreamy.
Seriously! Kate, if you’re looking to have some fun with a dude, call me. I won’t tell.
I was waiting for the sound of her dropping all of the pickles off camera. That would have been magical.
I appreciate the link, Randy.
Legit wasn’t being a dick. Rock on, Uproxx guy who writes stories about Fight Club and the Dead Kennedys.
I didn’t think you were. It’s a phrase I’ve said maybe three times in my life and never knew there was a difference till now. Also see my daylight saving time post, although that person was kind of a dick.
1. It’s not daylight savingS time??? My mind just assploded.
2. That dude is totally a dick.
Meh…
Thank Jeebus they didn’t get rid of Kate Mickinnon didn’t get dropped (why would she, though?). She just makes me want to watch this show.
These were hilarious. Bodes well for the new season. What doesn’t? Colin Jost
Wait, it’s grahn-day? I’ve been saying “grand.”
It’s okay. She won’t be important in 3 years so it doesn’t matter how you pronounce it.
While looking at her boobies, right?
Because I didn’t hear about her until she got naked for iCloud, and now she’s cool.
Funny, I’ve been saying “who gives a shit?”
Just don’t look at her boobies from the right, they’re horrible.
Wow. People really do have strongly different interpretations of what the word hilarious means.
The lilliputian Ariana Grande? WTF? Mouse Rat, even Scarecrow Boat or GTFO!
Am I the only one who thinks Kate McKinnon is just a new incarnation of Cheri Oteri?