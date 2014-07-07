Here Are The GIFs From This Week’s ‘The Leftovers’

Contributing Writer
07.06.14 23 Comments

Things happened on this week’s The Leftovers, and below are GIFs of these things.

We start off with the Feds trying to invade the compound, as they have some.. concerns about Wayne. Chris gave an agent one right in the apricot for going after the important girl.

They make it out back to Wayne, who’s totally not creepy.

04-stares

Oh wait, I take it back.

05-creepy

We find out it’s dumb to follow the lady with the big gun.

03-gat

People think the chief is shooting dogs alone and maybe he’s going crazy. Banging the bagel machine is not helping his case.

06-bagles

But that other guy is totally real, as are his missing bagels.

08-bagle

Oh, and Meg learned how to chop.

09-chop

Be sure to come back here later for Dustin’s recap.

