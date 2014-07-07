Here Are The GIFs From This Week’s ‘The Leftovers’

Things happened on this week’s The Leftovers, and below are GIFs of these things.
We start off with the Feds trying to invade the compound, as they have some.. concerns about Wayne. Chris gave an agent one right in the apricot for going after the important girl.
They make it out back to Wayne, who’s totally not creepy.
Oh wait, I take it back.
We find out it’s dumb to follow the lady with the big gun.
People think the chief is shooting dogs alone and maybe he’s going crazy. Banging the bagel machine is not helping his case.
But that other guy is totally real, as are his missing bagels.
Oh, and Meg learned how to chop.
Weird cult gets raided, no one worth caring about dies.
Creepy dude makes out with a corpse.
Kids follow lady with gun…nothing happens.
Justin Theroux loses bagel.
Liv Tyler fails to chop down a tree.
/El Fin.
JESUS CHRIST, LINDELOF, PICK UP THE PACE.
This definitely makes Girls seem watchable.
Man, the white cult must go through a lot of paper. No wonder they cut down trees. They should use I-pads or a t the very least, magic erase boards.
This has also been bothering me. Didn’t they learn to how to pass note as kids? Make Flowers Lady is the worst offender, too.
This is perhaps the dullest most overhyped show withthe blandest characters I have watched in a while. Can we go back to talking about Orphan Black?
Even though Orphan Black’s season is over? Actually sure, the sooner Lindelof fails the better, and every little bit helps.
Literally nothing of any substance happened in last’s episode.
I agree, i am one of the five guys enjoying HACF, havent tried The Leftovers yet. Not sure i really have the energy for a horribly depressing drama.
Halt and Catch Fire sucks, but so does this show.
I like HACF because it’s deep and totally not a direct Mad Men rip off. My favorite part so far is when the dad broke into a toy store during a hurricane in order to steal Cabbage Patch Dolls (the dramatic music really added to the tension) and saw a person get electrocuted by downed wires. Meanwhile, back at his house, his boss has an epiphany re: the computer they’re building when he gives the guy’s daughters flashlights and they name them.
It’s not a terrible show and it has a good cast, but it is not in the same league as Mad Men.
the yawn-inducing hate spewed on the internet every day is just so fucking boring.
I like the show so far. I love how it’s raising questions without being as blatantly weird as “polar bear comes out of forest! whaaaat!”
I think as this show picks up, more and more people will be drawn to it. right now it’s still in “what the fuck is going on” mode.
