Here Are The GIFs From This Week’s ‘The Leftovers’

Things happened on this week’s The Leftovers, and below are GIFs of these things.

We start off with the Feds trying to invade the compound, as they have some.. concerns about Wayne. Chris gave an agent one right in the apricot for going after the important girl.

They make it out back to Wayne, who’s totally not creepy.

Oh wait, I take it back.

We find out it’s dumb to follow the lady with the big gun.

People think the chief is shooting dogs alone and maybe he’s going crazy. Banging the bagel machine is not helping his case.

But that other guy is totally real, as are his missing bagels.

Oh, and Meg learned how to chop.

Be sure to come back here later for Dustin’s recap.