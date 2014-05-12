Peter Dinklage’s Emmy Worthy Scene From This Week’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ In GIFs

Tyrion Lannister had the trial of the century on this week’s Game of Thrones. He was a dead man walking. Then this happened.
Takes a lot to overshadow a dragon burninating, but there you go.
I dunno, screaming “DROGON” just doesn’t have the same ring as “TROGDOR”
Hodor, on the other hand….
the burninator?
Trogdor was a man… er… I mean, he was a dragon-man…. uh… I mean… he was just a dragon…. but he was still TROGDOR!
He was burninating the countryside
will no one think of the thatched roof cottages?!?!
Where’s my cottage….
Hodor the breakinator?
I have a dragon boner for Drogon.
You wouldn’t understand.
This is the internet. There is way too much understanding of Dragon Boners here.
Argh! So good! Must resist urge to do an internet search about what happens next… Must…. Wait…. For…. Next week….
Weak start. Lannister’s saved that day though. Jamie and Tyrion, best bro’s ever and Charles Dance better get an Emmy nod this year
And that’s why you don’t trust a bitch.
Those hoes ain’t loyal!
Impin’ ain’t easy.
….I’ll see myself out
I happened to notice your sound guy stepped out for a smoke.
How much would you pay for a real DJ up in this business?
[www.youtube.com]
Tough crowd.
I can play the Rains of Castamere.
“And did you fuck him like it was his last night in this world?”
“Yes, I did, my lord.”
“And what are you doing tonight? Tell me about tonight’s plans.”
No spoilers, but I wonder if this is what eventually leads to the Red Viper vs. The Mountain.
Oh yeah.
I’m intrigued to see the way this plays out on TV Because so far book narrative means fuck-all.
The Mountain was in the previews for next week. He appeared to be beheading a peasant.
No, naming a fight and who participates in said fight isn’t a spoiler at all.
Jackass
Not a book spoiler, idiot. I haven’t actually read the books, but if you were paying attention, Oberyn’s only motivation for being a judge was the guaranteed meeting with The Mountain, which Tywin promised him.
That, and it was in the preview video for season 4, asshole.
Tywin promised to arrange a meeting between The Mountain and The Red Viper. Did you think they were going to go out for milkshakes? We saw Oberyn fighting in an arena in the S4 trailer. Anyone paying attention knew there was going to be a fight between them. After tonight’s episode, it might make sense that in Tyrion’s Trial By Combat, Tywin chose The Mountain as his champion and Prince Oberyn volunteered as Tyrion’s. I don’t think it was much of a spoiler.
The show has been setting up some kind of Oberyn/Clegane fight since he first walked in, really not sure how speculating on what brings it about is a spoiler. If he knew for sure then he probably wouldn’t be wondering.
Only other real grudge match I can think of at this point would be Jamie/Bronn, but I don’t see why the plaintiffs would choose Jamie given his handicap and I’m not sure Bronn wants anything to do with this.
So the moral of this thread line is – don’t proclaim “SPOILERS!!!!” immediately, because you might just be the one spoiling it for people by confirming someone’s random guessing.
LET THE BATTLE BEGIN!!!!
[Red Viper whips out his dick]
[Everybody claps]
[Viper, Tyrion and Bronn drinks at tavern all episode]
[Episode wins all the awards]
Yeah, that’s my assumption too, given what we saw in the season preview and the preview for next week.
Tywin will pick the Mountain, and Oberyn will volunteer to fight him just to get the chance to do so.
I don’t watch previews because ti gives everything away. I was assuming Bronn vs. The Mountain, or Jamie. Thanks for the spoilers.
I don’t see how it’s a spoiler, seeing as I haven’t read the books. The only thing I did was apply a deduce a reasonable outcome given conversations between two important characters this season. So, you’re welcome for the logic.
@tenillusions If you think that’s a spoiler, just wait until you find out who has the nuclear launch codes.
Prince Oberon: He don’t wast no chance at bootay.
He does it all for the bootay!
All that was missing from that scene was a mic drop.
TRIAL BY COMBAT!
So. Fucking. Metal.
he’s got a point. he saved the whole city and never got much credit for it
As did Jaime. I seriously need more Jaime/Tyrion scenes.
@Charlie Potatoes …well dont spend too much time hoping for that… once Jamie gets killed in combat trial and Tyrion gets executed, you wont be seeing much of them.
Cause that will ever happen!
Jaime saved the city from the Mad King’s fire bombs scattered throughout the city. But very few people even know that the bombs exist(ed?) and telling them about it would probably cause a fear frenzy. Imagine someone telling you, “The city was full of hidden WMDs, but we’re PRETTY sure we found them all. You’re welcome!”
If you’re a avid fan of the series and books then it gets better as it goes along…next few weeks are going to be awesome. Stannis is a g straight up and Davos made the iron bank recognize.
It gets better as it goes along?! Dude I haven’t read the books yet! I can’t fucking believe you would be so cavalier with information like that!
+1 to Landlubber77
Do you think the last line is ‘I want you to lick honey off my ass” or “lick honey out of my ass?”
My worry is that Tywin forces Jaime to fight for the crown…
Podrick to the rescue!
Tyrion : “Jamie, ya gotta help me, you’re the best swordsman I know, I gotta HAND it too too”
Jamie: ” Fuuuuuuck you dude, too soon.”
I was saying “Boo-Urns”.
that so crazy fucking good i can barely stand it
Peter Dinklage acted the shit out of that scene. Just an amazing sequence and I kept on rewinding and watching it again. GOT FTW!
Ha! I just scrolled through to see if others had done that too. I was like Holy shit, I need to watch that again…then again.
Dinklage dropped the mike on that courtroom. I wonder if he will end up at the Wall.
Also, fuck Shae. Just a useless whore that never loved anything but gold. I do t care what the show tries to tell us.
Can we get a gif Cersei’s dismissive bitchy face from during the trial?
That was a lot more obvious in the books. The show really made it seem like she genuinely cared for Tyrion, and her turn was more a woman scorned thing than being straight up mercenary.
Except the things she said and the way she said them at the trial don’t add up to someone that ever cared about Tyrion. It’s just not believable even as someone allegedly scorned. She must have never cared about him or it was bad arching and poor writing.
bad *acting
That scene was so fucking great! All the awards to Peter Dinklage!!!!
Davos was da boss in Braavos too, really enjoyed those two scenes.
Yara’s speech on the boat was really awesome too.
All in all an excellent episode. Even without my main man Littlefinger. (Nice to see more of his nemesis Varys though!)
I think some people will forget the Davos scene, at first, because the end of the episode leaves just a strong impression. Davos was awesome and reminded us all why we love the character.
Proof to point: I dont even remember seeing Davos.
Methinks this trial by combat trumps the trial by combat in the Vale. The Mountain vs. The Red Viper!
Almost punched my screen when the credits rolled. GIve Peter By God Dinklage all the emmy’s, maybe a few Oscars or BAFTAs or whatever. So good, you guys.
I almost cried by the start of the credits. not because I’m afraid for the characters or sad for the betrayals on them or whatever, but because I didn’t realize all the time had passed and the episode was done exactly when it reached such a f*cking special and amazing scene!
I’m glad I’m not the only person who lost his fucking mind at that. HOW THE FUCK DO YOU CUT US OFF AT THAT EXACT MOMENT?!?! WHAT THE SHIT HBO?!?!?!
“I got 99 problems…and now this bitch is one!”
So why was Ramsay bloody before the fight?
He was into some pretty rough sex.
You didn’t hear all the commotion going on? When whats-her-face (the fingerblasted sister) scales the wall with her cronies they kill a few guards and then when they’re in the corridor you hear a bunch of fighting going on, because by then everyone’s been alerted that the Dreadfort is under siege. Ramsay was killing Iron Born scum with a turgid, post-coital, homicidal erection.
@Landlubber77 if I know anything about Sir Ramsey, his post-coital erection was even more engorged once the killin started.
I missed the punch line of the pirates joke. Anyone? In the baths?
“He said, bring me my brown pants!!!”
Hahahahaha, pirate puns are the best.
the captain yelled “bring me my brown pants”
Ok. The line before that one. And thank you
My first thought after the scene ended was, “ALL THE AWARDS.”
Slayin’ like a kingslayer, y’all.
Kings be gettin slayed.
Dinklage’s face when Shae walked in is when I said “welp, game over, give him the emmy”. Perfectly played.
So…. are we still pretending that Tyrion doesn’t escape, settles his daddy issues and joins a traveling troupe of midget wrestlers in Braavos?
1. You are a douche-knuckle. 2. If you read the books you’d know he doesn’t escape until Dany comes with the dragons and Littlefinger saves the day by adopting Tommen.
But he gave his squire his battle-tested double-headed axe. What will he use for a weapon now?
Oh, and now I don’t want to see X-men because we won’t get “I should have let them kill you all” Dinklagein that role. I need more Dinklageiwanttomurderyouintheface face.
The best part of the trial scene is knowing that Dinklage’s saucy-walk gif that we all saw earlier was done while he was filming that dramatic moment.
[photos.vanityfair.com]
I was SOOOOOOOOOO disappointed when the real scene played instead of this dance!!!
and then I forgot it all because GODDAMN YOU, PETER! you’re the best!
Just being nit-picky with a GIF, but its spelled Joffrey (2 syllables) and not Joff-e-ry (3 syllables).
Need a GIF of the half smirk Tyrion gave his dad at the very end.
He should have gone with Crane, Poole, and Schmidt for his legal team. “Lord Denny Crane, first of his name, the Pink Flamingo, Cuckoo for Coco-puffs…”
