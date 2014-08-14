Here Are The Most Torrented TV Shows And Movies By State

Over at Movoto, they have a bunch of neat maps that show which states are torrenting the most (the GUVMENT knows you’re downloading old episodes of Kojak, Florida), and what they’re torrenting. They “collected data about the location of seeding nodes for the top 300 most popular torrents, segmented across movies, television, and PC gaming,” which is a fancy way of saying Game of Thrones is really popular. It’s the most torrented show in 15 states — in second place, Penny Dreadful with seven.
Here’s the TV map.
And the one for movies.
The runner-up film for every state: just the sex scene from 300: Rise of an Empire. What can I say? America loves Eva Green’s awesome boobs, especially when they’re free.
I live in Texas and what the heck is Awkward? Never heard of that show.
Same.
Lone Survivor seems about right tho.
+2 – WTF is Awkward?
It’s an MTV show about an awkward girl that has a secret sexual relationship, but then another guy actually likes her. Or something.
“Or something.”
Its weird that they torrent it because they have all been on hulu at some point.
Witching and Bitching?
I’m equally confused as to what the fuck that is.
It’s an awesome Comedy/Horror movie from Spain about fleeing robbers who find themselves in a remote town full of evil witches. Similar style to Dead Alive, Evil Dead, Cabin In The Woods, etc.
No alaska?
No.
Can’t be included if you don’t have electricity.
Of course not. We’re the redheaded step child. Fuck this list.
New Hampshire-ite here…Crisis? Never heard of it…
I have serious doubts about the future of this country when I see The Big Bang Theory is the most downloaded show in 5 states. Why do people download it, IT’S ON ALL THE GOD DAMN TIME.
But those states are MS, AL, WV, TN and MT…. it basically explains itself.
plus we know which states to throw out first…
On behalf of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia I would like to sincerely apologize. I assure you I have not watched a single episode of that drek, but I got a sad gut feeling that all the dls are from my upsettingly milquetoast native area of Northern Virginia.
@deathmtnhoedown Came to say essentially the same thing. Big Bang Theory and Jackass? Oh Northern VA… why? Have a little dignity.
So should I be watching Penny Dreadful then?
I think it should be called Pretty Dreadful, if you know what I’m sayin’.
IT’s OK. Very similar to Moore’s “League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” (the comics not the movie), but not as good.
Still, it kept me interested for its 8 episode run, so it’s worth it if you like classic, Victorian era, horror and Gothic fiction.
Also, Eva Green is legitimately amazing in it. Like, I didn’t know what a great actress she could be until seeing it. She should get an Emmy, but Emmy never nominates sci-fi/fantasy.
The mobile version of your site doesn’t let me zoom/expand – which makes posts with info graphics pretty fucking annoying. How am I supposed to read useless facts when I’m sitting around on my phone?
Yeah I live in Rhode Island and have no idea what it said.
Flip that phone of yours sideways. The view sucks, but the print IS bigger.
lol of course my state would have a CW show has the most torrented.
*as
Says the Supernatural superfan.
For Season 1-6. But after these last few seasons still a fan but definitely not a superfan.
This map also gives you a pretty good indication of where the bulk of big bang theory viewers are.
Missouri is Noah and 24. Yeah that’s about right
I certainly wouldn’t have expected West Virginia and Orphan Black.
What’s the show in indiana? Continum?
That’s a Sci Fi show (that I don’t watch).
Thanks friend.
What the hell? 3 states have X Men Days of Future Past as their top movie torrent? There isn’t even a good torrent of that out yet.
There is actually, I…uh, heard from a… friend…
There are some decent ones out there, but not an actual good one. At least that I’ve been able to find.
LMFAO Kansas
Fuck this list. There are 50 states. I guess they figure Alaskans don’t watch t.v. in our igloos. Whatever, I’ve got to go feed my polar bear.
I’d be more pissed if I was Hawaiian.
I don’t know how representative this map is: Utah’s favorite pirated movie is Ride Along. A black comedy starring Ice Cube and Kevin Hart.
Yeh but they thought it was something from that delightful Kirk Cameron.
Pirated. Maybe they don’t actually allow those kids of movies into the state legally?
Yup, no one in Oregon is actually watching Falling Skies, they just said, “What’s the weirdest thing we can download in order to keep our reputation?”. Voila!
Georgia makes me proud in a region full of retards.
I don’t quite understand how this data aligns with the state popularity.
Supposedly, the most torrented show in New York State is Beauty and the Beast, but that only has one episode on the full data list, with a count of 104 and per capita of 0.0529, while Game of Thrones has 19 separate instances on their list, the highest ranking of which has a count of 318 and a per capita of 0.1618
How can they say that Beauty and the Beast is a more heavily torrented TV show in the state of New York, when their own data set says something entirely different.
As someone who has been known to procure certain items…allegedly, I have no fucking idea what the ones for my state even are.
I’m mostly just shocked that Californication is still on the air. Does Showtime cancel anything? They let all their shows run for eons, it seems.
What the fuck is Penny Dreadful?