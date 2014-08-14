Here Are The Most Torrented TV Shows And Movies By State

Over at Movoto, they have a bunch of neat maps that show which states are torrenting the most (the GUVMENT knows you’re downloading old episodes of Kojak, Florida), and what they’re torrenting. They “collected data about the location of seeding nodes for the top 300 most popular torrents, segmented across movies, television, and PC gaming,” which is a fancy way of saying Game of Thrones is really popular. It’s the most torrented show in 15 states — in second place, Penny Dreadful with seven.

Here’s the TV map.

And the one for movies.

The runner-up film for every state: just the sex scene from 300: Rise of an Empire. What can I say? America loves Eva Green’s awesome boobs, especially when they’re free.

Via Movoto