Here Are The Soul Crushing GIFs From ‘The Leftovers’ Series Premiere

Well, as expected when 2% of the population vanishes, things were pretty serious during the series premiere of The Leftovers. Here’s a quick window into how a small town has changed just three years after the incident.

High School flirting and partying has gotten darker, but field hockey not so much.

People don’t see the point anymore.

A weird mute cult has formed, and people do not like it.

Dogs are evil now, by far the worst thing to come of all this.

This is just a small peek. Dustin will be here later with a full recap.