Here Are The Soul Crushing GIFs From ‘The Leftovers’ Series Premiere

Well, as expected when 2% of the population vanishes, things were pretty serious during the series premiere of The Leftovers. Here’s a quick window into how a small town has changed just three years after the incident.
High School flirting and partying has gotten darker, but field hockey not so much.
People don’t see the point anymore.
A weird mute cult has formed, and people do not like it.
Dogs are evil now, by far the worst thing to come of all this.
This is just a small peek. Dustin will be here later with a full recap.
This was probably one of the worst 45 minutes of TV I have ever seen. Yes, I stopped it and erased it from my DVR and hopefully my mind forever.
Worse than the original version of Left Behind?
strangest game of spin the bottle ever. burning? why would that be an option?
also this show has all the makings of being utter fucking nonsense.
I was confused at why they had to go into another room to choke him.
And if a guy grabbed my beer and poured it on himself, only to break it on the floor afterwards, I’d kick his ass. Also, how hard do you have to throw a beer bottle on carpet to get it to shatter?
Does that app actually exist? What am I saying, if it didn’t before last night it certainly does by now…
The chance of “Burn” coming up is I assume to raise the stakes to balance out things like “Fuck.” You’re obviously underestimating what a teenage boy is willing to go through to get himself some strange.
Ummm, i am curious about the bald crazy black man but after that it seemed to be a lot of angsty people and a cult that doesn’t talk…how thrilling…yeah, it was pretty damn boring.
Highlight of the episode
That and the part where the son figured out “Congressman Witten” was just a fake alias for Buddy Garrity with that TX question.
I laughed right away cuz my gurl Condi was shown first. Really throws that rapture nonsense out the window.
“Dustin will be here later with a full recap.”
[www.youtube.com]
I think that was field hockey, not lacrosse.
That ending made me feel. Anyway, certainly not the most exciting premiere, but it had enough interesting stuff to get me to tune in again. Most of all that group that Theroux’s son is involved with. At first I thought it was just the same quiet cult, but by the end it seemed to clearly be a different set-up. Maybe some sort of organized criminal thing? I dunno. Anyway, pretty decent start. Really nice scoring, too. The preview they showed for the rest of the season was promising as well.
So how ’bout those new graphics HBO’s using!?
That was some much-needed levity. Hope the show won’t always be quite this grim.
Such a disappointment that rowles is doing the recaps
Looking forward to incorrect characters’ names, belaboring obvious points and click-bait conspiracy theories. And, of course… CHEKOV’S GUN!
I want a crowd of people to go to a random gathering with signs that spell out “I’m going to the bathroom” or “those shorts are ugly”. That’s all I’m getting out of any of this.
At this point I only need HBO shows to be slightly more coherent than ‘John From Cincinnati’. So far so good.
I wanted to like JFC. I really did. I kept making excuses for it. Kept tuning in, waiting for the strings to tie together.
Now, several years removed, I can admit that that was a steaming pile of incoherent garbage. If The Leftovers is more coherent than JFC, that’s a big plus.
Man. I was right there with you. I tried so hard with that show. I think it was because I missed Deadwood so fucking much.
@Nick Taylor
It was intriguing, I’ll give it that. The strange mysteries that I kept trying to figure out with that show kept pulling me back in. Then, after the BBQ scene in the sixth episode, I was HOOKED. WHAT DID IT ALL MEAN?!?!
Then it turned out that none of it meant shit.
I was lucky, I didn’t see Deadwood until several years after it went off the air and was able to binge watch it on DVD. If I had watched that, then JFC, the dropoff in quality might have killed me.
I was going to start this show until I watched the behind-the-scenes “Episode 00” and Damon Lindelof
said he’s not so concerned about what actually happened to the people or why, but instead the reaction of the characters left behind is the important thing.
Had a vision of polar bears and smoke monsters and hatches and tailees and said fuck it. Not falling for it again.
You know what I’m most concerned about when 2% of the population suddenly disappears without rhyme or reason? You got it, how will this affect the teenagers.
Well, there are some female teenagers who are attractive…
Naw. Not gonna do it.
I kept finding myself laughing at totally inappropriate moments. Not a good sign.
Also, this is HBO, FEMALE nudity or GTFO.
How long do you think Lindelof scoured the library looking for source material with an interesting premise and no pay off?
So, what I’m gathering is this is show grief porn? I’ll probably check out the pilot to be sure but I really don’t buy everyone being a mess after an event like that. We are a pretty resilient species. We move on.
“peek” not “peak” or “pique” for that matter…you get paid to write
Actually, I think he gets paid to make .gifs. Save those comments for Dustin’s review.
[twitter.com]
@SSI_Bulldawg Sorry, I stand corrected, how about the douchebag editors get paid to edit, so maybe they should do their jobs. I would have commented on Dustin’s review, but there was no actual substance to it. Perhaps you should read the articles and not spend your time fingering your asshole to the comments section.
@stevegreen Whoa, I think we’re on the same team here. My remark was a dig at the editors; as in, if you are in the mood to critique grammar, then wait for Dustin’s article. That being said, you should try fingering your asshole. It might help you relax a little.
@SSI_Bulldawg Done and done
So, on a scale of “Under the Dome” to “The X-Files,” where does this fall?
Flashforward
Nailed it, AJ.
Worse. This is the new Mendoza line for shitty sci-fi shows.
you forgot the mandatory Peter Berg cameo
Lotta hate for the pilot here. I dunno, maybe watching Rectify has left me with a taste for the bleak. Regardless, I liked it. At the very least coming in after True Blood made watching it feel like I was witnessing a goddamn masterpiece.
Have not seen pilot yet.
First impression? Seems like kind of a dick move jumping to your death on someone else’s car.
How do you know it wasn’t his own car?
The dogs taking down the deer? That happens in the USA. There are packs of wild dogs in this country, running around just outside the suburbs, and they are perfectly willing to take down deer if the opportunity presents itself.
I’ve seen it. It’s unsettling.
Holy fuck, this guy knows what he’s talking about.
[www.foxnews.com]
I just thought it wasn’t going anywhere. All of this stuff gets brought up that left the viewer to figure out what was up. If the entire show had the skill that was portrayed in the scene with the cop and his wife, I’d be all over this show. Then I found out that the dude who did Lost and Prometheus was in charge. Oof. I’ll watch again next week, but if it’s still as weak as the premiere, I’ll stop recording it.