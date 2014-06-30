Here Are The Soul Crushing GIFs From ‘The Leftovers’ Series Premiere

#HBO #The Leftovers #GIFs
Contributing Writer
06.29.14 43 Comments

Well, as expected when 2% of the population vanishes, things were pretty serious during the series premiere of The Leftovers. Here’s a quick window into how a small town has changed just three years after the incident.

High School flirting and partying has gotten darker, but field hockey not so much.

hang

choke

lacc-02

People don’t see the point anymore.

drop

A weird mute cult has formed, and people do not like it.

breath

seperated

slap

Dogs are evil now, by far the worst thing to come of all this.

dog

dogs

This is just a small peek. Dustin will be here later with a full recap.

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#The Leftovers#GIFs
TAGSgifsHBOTHE LEFTOVERS

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP