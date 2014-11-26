Here Are Three Simple Ways ‘American Horror Story’ Still Might Be Able To Turn This Season Around

After several nearly-exhausting months of teasers, leaked casting news, posters, trailers and a creepy, stop-motion opening sequence featuring a naked androgynous clown with a giant boot-wearing leg for a dick, American Horror Story: Freak Show had a LOT to live up to. And it did! At first! As I have mentioned probably a few times now in my recaps, the first four episodes were as solid as they come. After having viewed the premiere, I even cautiously anticipated that it might end up being the best season yet.
But after delivering flat-out the best, most complicated, terrifying yet sympathetic villain the series has seen so far, they pulled the old Ryan Murphy Flimflam, as I am now calling it, blowing their load FAR too early and killing off their best character four episodes in. Without the looming presence of Twisty the Clown driving the plot, the last three episodes have seemed to fall apart.
With American Horror Story on hiatus this week for Thanksgiving and just six episodes left in the can, I thought it would be a good time to explore some ideas on how they could still possibly turn this thing around and deliver an ultimately satisfying ending that would make us forget the last three episodes never ever happened.
Give Us A Villain We Can Stand Behind
With Twisty out of the picture, one gaping hole in the dynamic is a real threat. Stanley is a conniving sleaze but, for all we know, hasn’t actually shed any blood himself, instead manipulating Del, who is too much of a hapless, pathetic idiot to be considered an actual villain. And Dandy Mott is a cartoon more than anything, albeit a murderous one — but then again, who isn’t a murderer this season? Even Bette and Jimmy, who are two of the closest thing you’d call protagonists, have already killed people.
Think about it: the best seasons of American Horror Story were also the ones with the best villains. Murder House had the Rubber Man/Tate, the horrifying Infantata, Constance and even the house itself. Asylum had Bloody Face, Son of Bloody Face, Sister Mary Eunice as the devil-possessed nun (who was THE BEST), and the creepy Nazi dude played by James Cromwell. These were all excellent villains. Coven did not have excellent villains, and it was also the weakest of the three.
With a handful of new characters to yet be introduced, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, Gabourey Sidibe, and Lily Rabe returning as Sister Mary Eunice (who will not likely be evil unless they come up with a way to make the devil time travel — actually, CHECK, DO THAT), there’s still time. And of course as we mentioned before, Twisty is returning in some capacity (even though he’s not supposed to), although his character is not really that scary anymore.
Introduce A Mystery, Or Better Yet, Mysteries
I’m a total sucker who loves a whodunit. It’s why I’m still watching Gracepoint even though I stare down irritatedly at my phone almost the entire time, occasionally to pause and guffaw at something dumb a character says on screen. Again, the best seasons of American Horror Story had mysteries that needed to be solved and killers that needed Scooby Dooing. They smartly dragged out both the identities of the Rubber Man and Bloody Face (both of them) until near the end of their respective seasons. Even the sub-plots, like what Dr. Arden was doing to his patients and what the deal with the aliens was, was enough to keep us hanging.
Coven of course had the big reveal of who the Supreme turned out to be, even though it ended up being pretty disappointing, and what Cordelia’s creepy husband was up to — even though that turned out to be likewise disappointing. If the Twisty storyline would have ideally been dragged out at least halfway, if not two-thirds of the season, the payoff of his tragic background and motivations would have been that much richer. And as for other areas of the plot — what if, instead of divulging Stanley and Maggie’s motives as soon as they met them, the writers had them just show up as two shady, untrustworthy characters and let the audience figure out what their sinister angle was? Since we already know, it makes it harder to invest.
Remember That It’s American Horror Story
I think you all know where I’m going with this. Enough with the frigging musical numbers. Yes. Asylum had “The Name Game” montage. And it was great! Nay, perfection. But let’s not forget that it was also the delusion of a woman gone mad. Personally, I feel that these song and dance numbers are very obtrusive and self-indulgent. I’ve had six seasons to not watch Glee. Why would I want to start now?
Aside from the music, these last few episodes have been overall just light on the horror in general, with the only deaths being just plain upsetting, as with Ma Petite — or random and upsetting, as with the gay prostitute. Without the real threat of evil stalking these characters, viewers are left with just a bunch of jumbled, incoherent storylines that don’t have much weight to them. When it comes to the campy horror genre, you’ve got to have more than just camp to make it work.
Six episodes left. Come on Ryan Murphy, you can do this. You’ve got [insert applicable sports reference here that I can’t make because I’m the type of person who writes like 1000 words about American Horror Story.]
This is 4 seasons in a row that I’ve been duped into watching this show, hoping it will live up to its potential. This is the 2nd season in a row that I’m just giving up midway through.
Better then me because I didn’t even bother to watch this season after bailing five episodes into last season and barely scraping by in season 2.
I stuck through the last season but got out after ep 2 of this one. Just too weird for the sake of being weird for me.
Agree 10000% on the music videos. Thought they were stupid from the first episode
100% spot on. It’s such a shame that the show trails off right when we get back into it. “YES, YES, YES….awww, dammit you guys…”
So, basically, start the season all over again? This show is trash, I regret bothering with half a season of this. Can’t believe I watched Coven. Ugh.
Yeah the clown was soo soo creepy… It was AWESOME! now he’s dead. Dafuq.
Actually the fat black bitch has already been in one episode this season.
Totally agree, but the girl from The Newsroom getting tat’d up by her father last week was pretty fucking disturbing. Honestly, I think that might have been the most disturbing this so far.
Yes!! I said the same thing in my recap last week. Totally fucked up.
The Glee-offs absolutely ruin it for me. That and no twisty. Kill Dandy, have more supernatural stuff and reveal how its all connected or I’m out.
The problem is that it’s not actually scary anymore. The first season was great, with actual oh shit i can’t watch this in the dark moments, relying more suspense and timing rather then gore and shock value.
But steadily through season 2 and on the show has migrated to some kind of rocky horror show type of thing, with virtually zero actual scary stuff almost entirely shock-based ‘look what weird thing we thought of’ stuff, combined with stupid amounts of campiness and over the top characters. I kinda see why Connie Britton didn’t come back.
I loved the first season, was somewhat entertained by the second season, stuck out the 3rd season, and I have the last few episodes of the 4th season dvr’ed, that I’ll get around to watching someday. Maybe. At this rate it’s unlikely I’ll watch the fifth.
It’s not really about being scary anymore is it? They’re just trying to push the envelope and see what they can get away with. ZERO tension building.
1. Kill Elsa
2. Kill Elsa again
3. NO MORE FUCKING SINGING
She is dreadful. My Jamaican mother in law does a better German accent than her.
Toss out the script entirely and let the actors make it up as they go. They can’t do any worse than what’s actually written down.
Aaahh…The Ryan Murphy curse continues…he starts a project and as he goes along he realizes that he doesn’t know what he’s doing so the quality begins to drop significantly and this thing will be reduced to a five or six episode special like how Glee is finally being put out of its misery.
Yeah as far as convincing your audience you have a plan goes, he’s worse than Sutter.
Here’s the thing: Ryan Murphy has asserted that all AHS seasons are now connected, and it is confirmed that we will see Mary Eunice again. I have serious trouble believing this show can get back on the rails because of this ridiculous decision by Murphy to shoot the moon. Now that he’s called this shot, there’s no way we won’t get some ridiculous cobbling of characters and plots from other seasons. This show will be even more of a shitshow than it’s ever been by this season’s end.
Alright, fuck off. Dandy is the shit.
I just think the main problem with this season… and the show in general is a feeling of lack of fun. Everything’s so fucking serious and has to have a dark undercurrent to it, its a Freakshow for fucks sakes. Why not allow the show to have some color, and not make every moment super duper serious.
Also, Elsa needs to be killed off. Way too much screen time, and her characters overly obnoxious with no real redeeming qualities. I would also like some more character detail to the Freaks, who gives a fuck about Meep or Ma Petite? They’re deaths mean nothing.
One final complaint, the attention on shock value in lieu of interesting stories, or anything that makes even a shred of sense is getting obnoxious. How the fuck did that one guy get Ma Petite into the Museum in a couple hours? Why would a Dad tattoo his daughter’s face (this could of course happen depending on the character, but her Dad was never fleshed out so it just seems like shock value rather than a three dimensional character deficiency trait)? Why are we having fake fantasy scenes?
Overall, the season’s not been bad, but the lack of fun in the show is turning me off, and it doesn’t make me want to come back to watch it, and it doesn’t have that strange feeling of unreality like in Murderhouse or Asylum. Everyone’s just mean as fuck in the show for no real reason, and it turns into an hour of uncomfortableness, and bitterness.
The whole point with Elsa is that she’s beyond redemption. She’s using the freak show as a vehicle to push her own agenda. The only time she cares about the freaks is when it causes unrest in her life. I agree about Meep, we didn’t care that much about him, but apparently Jimmy did, and the rest of the freaks. So we’re supposed to care because off screen, storywise, these other characters give a shit. I also feel like Ma Petite was there simply for the kill. Simply because she was tiny and sweet and vulnerable, it automatically pegged her as being the only character that could fulfill the quota of dead freaks.
As for how the con guy got Ma Petite to the museum so fast, I’m guessing that because of the year the show takes place in, a place like this is kind of taboo? It didn’t look like the general public when the conman and fake psychic chick were casing the place, it looked like people that had money that paid for a look at the ‘dark side’. As for the Dad tattooing his daughter’s face, he gave up on her. He gave up on any ‘legacy’ that would continue his name and he felt that fine, if his daughter wants to go live with some tattooed freak, why not mark her as the ungrateful spawn that she is and make her a freak herself. It was kind of fitting seeing as how the tattooed guy’s major thing was never tattooing his face, as he told Mandrake, because he felt that was the one part of him that was ‘normal’ and ‘handsome’. By marking the daughter’s face, the father took away her beauty, her normality. Obviously, after this, there is no way she can come back home if things go badly and she can’t just up and leave the freak show so easily either.
I’m not really a fan of this season either, the musical numbers have got to go, but I do feel that the meanness of the characters is because of who they are and how they came to be involved in this freakshow. If you’re gawked at, forced to be an outcast, be bullied because of who you are, you’d grow an attitude as well and really only share a kinship with like minded people.
This comment and the reply was like 8 paragraphs! How am I supposed to pay attention that long?
@Leapin_Lizards Pretend you’re Ryan Murphy. That’s the same question he asks his writers when they want to write an engaging, cohesive storyline.
I’m completely opposite of everyone here. Season 1 was good (sans some drifting 2/3 of the way through the season). Season 2 was outright horrible and seemingly made up/patched together as it went along. Season 3 had WAAAY more cohesiveness plotwise…and Kathy Bates absolutely ruled in her evilness as well as the psychopathy/fear of old age Jessica Lange portrayed. This season (4) was ok until Twisty was humanized and then killed…i don’t fault killing him off, he was becoming too boring and predictable…but outside the lame Edward Mordrake subplot (which undoubtedly is season 5), i think they’ve done well to focus on the freak SHOW and not just 1 character. The show works best when you focus on the sum of its parts, not just 1 individual character.
I like this season. Not as good as season 2 but pretty good. I like (most) of the characters. I even like the musical numbers. No, i do no watch Glee.
Here is my take on the show—-
Every season I get exited for this show, then I draw the same conclusion, and then I forget said conclusion by the time the next season rolls around. That conclusion is this:
The show just isn’t very good.
If there’s one thing that will be relevant to Ryan Murphy it’s sports metaphors.