Here Is An Extended Trailer For The Worst Thing You Will Ever See

No. No way. Absolutely not. No thank you. Nuh uh.
[makes icky face, leaves room]
via
“Mama”: The face of ‘Murrica.
Oh good Jesus Christ, why have you forsaken us?
The subtitles were absolutely neccessary for those of us who dont speak Appalachian.
I could feel my brain trying to punch its way out of my skull.
Although, Mamas O-Face is kinda hot. you can fit a lot of Spam in that gullet.
Relevant
I concur:
[media.tumblr.com]
This could apply to the new “My Teen Is Pregnant and So Am I” show coming out as well….. /fail tlc
Six seasons and a movie, please.
“Theres Nascar season, huntin’ season…you mean to tell me there are five more seasons?’ -Mama
Judging by the weight and diet of the people involved, none of them are going to live long enough for six seasons.
Dam Otto Man I just flat-lined lol
They’re gonna catch diabetes and or rabies
And this, dear readers, is why I think you should have to pass an IQ test before being allowed to have children.
And isn’t this the same kid that gets jacked up on Mountain Dew and Red Bull before she goes out to “perform”?
Yup.
Here is what I don’t understand, and sorry if I asked this in a previous thread and never checked for the answer: Why mix Mountain Dew and Red Bull? Isn’t that just diluting the Red Bull?
More sugar, Sean.
@Sean, you also wouldn’t want to give a little kid straight Red Bull.
That would be irresponsible.
Move aside Kardashians, we have new and improved cultural ambassadors.
I’m from south Georgia, and I feel the need to apologize for something.
[consults Judges]
….
Nope, not good enough.
Remember like 5 years ago, when the internet banded together and essentially got that atrocity of a show, “Cavemen,” cancelled before it ever even aired? We need to do it again. Come on people!
No, no. We need to let this stew a while on TLC. If it gets canceled before it airs, it will give NBC a chance to pick it up.
And then we can use it to destroy NBC!!! Muhahahaha
(thunderclap in background)
i want to make fun of this so so bad. but it’s actually hard, instead im getting so angry and sad and agitated and worked up and short of breath and hungry and sleepy and angry again and then sleepy some more.
I’d watch if it was nothing but 4-wheeler crashes. That part looked fun.
And good to see one of the daughters is getting an ultrasound. There weren’t enough teen mothers on basic cable.
This stuff just makes me angry
NOTHING MATTERS ANYMORE.
Im pretty sure this video just gave me diabetes. I would rather meet the Jerry Sandusky tickle monster than watch this horrible load a poop they call a tv show. Im pretty sure this is a sign of the rapture
Any chance of a misguided drone strike hitting whatever bumfuck town these fuckwads live in?
We’re able to send things to Mars now, right? Because I’d like to nominate all of these people.
No way that much weight could clear Earth’s gravitational pull.
JPL Mohawk guy can do it. I have faith.
Bill Burr needs to get his plague going ASAP.
Idiocracy; it’s almost nigh.
Go away…’Batin!!!
Idiots will love this, smart people will watch this ironically. That’s how these things stay alive, right?
TLC, brought to you by Carl’s Jr.
Almost?
Juggalos would be ashamed if they were related to these people.
ehhh. Not sure that Juggalos are ashamed of anything. They would even be proud if it were Faygo she chugged for that extra sugar rush
Holy Shit, TLC, Holy Shit.
Will not click. Will not. Take THAT, network i don’t watch anyway!
Seriously, how ironic is it that THE LEARNING CHANNEL has the stupidest fucking shit on TV now?
I remember when they used to have shows which intimately detailed surgeries, but now we get to see how the people having the surgeries conducted on them get to the point of needing said surgeries.
The channel is learning human behavior, and creates programs accordingly to make them dumber, so that one day it can conquer them.
I’ve taken to calling it the Learning Disability Channel.
That Jeff Portnoy is one talented thespian.
These shows are part of a governmental conspiracy to make us all apathetic zombies. It’s working.
I want someone to parental-lock TLC on my cable box and never tell me the password so I never even accidentally flip to that channel.
Because her mom is one of those fat racist trailer dwellers who probably initially started talking that way to mock black women, and then continued because she thinks it’s funny.
Mama’s got the worst case of Blower’s Cramp I have ever seen.
Mama needs to paint herself purple and call herself Grimace.
This trailer alone make me want to bomb TLC headquarters.
What makes it even better? When they go to the “big city” to hang out, it’s none other than my hometown and Roethlisberger’s favorite place to rape: Milledgeville.
I love that mama is 32. She looks like she’s about 48. Also, I did the math and it appears that mama had her eldest child at 15, so, actually, her kids are doing pretty well by waiting until 17 to get knocked up.
Also, doing the math, if that is ALL her “baby daddy” then that means he knocked up a 14 or 15 year old when he was 23.
An undoubtedly fat, boisterous and fuck ugly one at that.
Well, you know every parent wants their child to have a better life than they did.
I take comfort in each new Sign of The Apocalypse TLC reveals.
I’m Mitt Romney and I approve this message.
“pregnant-est.”
How does FX & AMC go from being a dumping ground for old shows & B-movies to the paragon of good, quality scripted television, while A&E and TLC go from smart, educational and informational entertainment to showing this unholy abomination, along with Cake Boss, Dog The Bounty Hunter, Duck Dynasty and all the other reality shite? The only Arts or Learning I see on these channels is the art of getting fatter and stupider, and learning how to be famous by looking & acting like the brain-damaged spawn of a manatee and wheel of cheese. Zeus help us all.
/Volumes/G UNIVERSE1/G-Universe1/SOUNDS-GIFS/GIFs/AlBundy06.gif
As much as i hate to say it, and this is based purely on watching the commercial only, but they kinda look happy – not well adjusted for sure, but happy nonetheless. So no matter what we say or how much we disapprove, at least they have that going for them.
[IMG]http://i45.photobucket.com/albums/f75/musclecar71/AlBundy06.gif[/IMG]
Keep trying, dude
LOL ger, maybe Menasore should stop looking up Honey Boo Boo news and learn how to post a GIF on a comments sections. Derp derp!!
It just seems to me these people are actually thinking they are about to strike tv god and become famous. Oh, are they in for a surprise when all they get for payment are cases of hot pockets and boxes of red bull for life. Then again, by the looks of Jabba the Hut, I MEAN the mom, they wouldn’t mind that at all. Does anyone else think their kin to Jabba? I really, REALLY think they are.
But that is the point….hot pockets and red bull for life IS striking gold to these morons.
Irony thy name is the learning channel
You know what the best (and by best I mean worst) part of all this is? This show is a spin-off.
Of “Toddlers and Tiaras.”
