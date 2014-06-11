Here It Is: Eva Green In The Weirdest TV Sex Scene Of 2014

If there was a Pulitzer Prize for Eva Green’s Awesome Boobs coverage, we would win it every year. Vince has been diligently reporting on her Sin City: A Dame to Kill For poster, and its censorship of her “curve of under breast and dark nipple/areola circle,” and I’m here to tell you about last Sunday’s Penny Dreadful, which featured a naked Eva Green having weird demon sex. That sounds great, and it was! But it was also really f*cking weird. I’ll let Dustin set the scene:
Vanessa (Eva Green) and Mina were very close childhood friends, but Vanessa ruined that relationship when she f*cked Mina’s fiance the night before they were to be married. Haunted by the guilt of that, Ives went mad and eventually found herself seeking out the “darkness,” which brought her back to Mina’s dad, Sir Malcolm (Timothy Dalton), who’s some kind of demon. (Via)
Got it? Me neither. But all you need to know is this:
Why, yes, that is Eva Green getting boned by an invisible demon, the mere sight of which causes her mother to literally drop dead (see NSFW GIFs here). Penny Dreadful is the best/worst.
Malcolm isn’t a demon, a demon took on Malcolm’s appearance.
*unzips pants* (talks to penis) I know how upset you were when you heard about True Blood but look, this has Eva Green, you like her right?
That made me ror. Thanks.
Do you mind? Trying to have a private conversation here!
+ 1 subway ejaculation.
You just gotta know that a demon that looks like that is totally cool with A2M.
I’ve been patiently waiting for her to get nude, but alas, this isn’t what I hoped for.
All well, I like the show, so whatevs.
Not a very good episode, but yeah, this part was pretty cool. Especially her mom just dropping dead, haha.
I love me some Lost, but I really have not liked the two flashback-heavy episodes this show’s done so far. Maybe they’d work better if the flashbacks were cut into pieces and commingled with “present” day scenes (as in Lost), rather than just in a big chunk/entire episode. I still have hope for the series, based on the awesomeness of episode 2 and the overall goodness of episode 4, so hopefully they can get back to that quality level after they get all this expositional bookkeeping out of the way.
She’s a game girl but she’s looking too thin. Wallis Simpson was only half right.
She’s a goddess but it appears to this observer that (in this at least and it might be for her art) she’s adopting more of a fashion model’s type of build than she normally does.
She looks a little gaunt in the face, but that plays into her character who is haunted by visions of the dead and undead.
All this fuss over air humping?
She went mad then banged her best friend’s fiance. Then she went batshit crazy. If you’re into super hot psychotic women, Eva Green’s character is the perfect woman.
This show is just the best. I was watching this episode about 40 minutes in thinking “man, this is pretty tame by Penny standards…” Of course, the fact that thought even occurred to me ironically meant I had forgotten I was watching Penny Dreadful. BAM, just like that, Vanessa Ives is banging the Devil and causes her mom to drop dead from shock.
I love how insane this show is.
This show has been steadily improving and I’m really starting to like it.
Green and Dalton are basically the only reason to watch this show. I couldn’t care less about Josh Hartnett’s blandness or Victor Frankenstein and his bloated emo monster or the sexiness of Dorian Gray which I simply cannot see. Watch it for Eva Green and Timothy Dalton making a goddamn salad out of the scenery.
I gave up on this show because of using these characters from other literature. To me it is not innovative or a nod, it just seems like 70s TV to me. Seems like a waste with all the other great qualities.
@Moose (The Thread Ender) I don’t know if I’d be bothered this much by those characters if they didn’t contribute to the show’s biggest issue currently, which is a very distinct lack of focus. I’m guessing Hartnett will tie into the Dracula thing eventually but I just don’t get what Irish Hooker Rose Tyler banging a seemingly completely irrelevant Dorian Gray or Frankenstein’s Bloated Monster’s Reddit-esque feeling of sexual entitlement has to do with anything.
Also, tuberculosis is an airborne disease that can be transmitted even via speaking, let alone getting coughed on in the face mid-coitus. I get that Gray is semi-immortal and Hartnett is a werewolf or something but still, guys, wear a mask or something.
Yea it was weird, HOWEVER dem titties. They were fantastic phantom demon banging or no.
I for one hope for more Fucking The Invisible Demon-type situations in TV.
Solo in porn tube parlance. Though I am certain to go with FTID from now on.
I meant in the same vein as Jumping The Shark
Humping the Shark?
Penny Dreadful is a great show. Last weeks Ep from start to finish was in a word : enthralling. Really really good TV.
Penny Dreadful is simply good television.
Eva Green is pretty much the reason to watch this show. And not just because of the creepy nude scenes, although kudos to the show’s creative team for sticking a thumb straight in the “SHOW US HER TITS!” crowd’s eye.