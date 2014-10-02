Here It Is, The Worst Scene From The Worst New TV Show Of The Season

Let me describe to you, in detail, how CBS’ latest hack ’em up drama, Stalker, begins.
It’s nighttime. A young woman calls her husband (boyfriend?) while driving, wondering if he’s home because she’s “craving guacamole.” When she gets out of her car, her phone rings. “I see you made it home, Kate,” we hear a mysterious male voice say. She looks around nervously, demanding to let be alone. Kate tries to get into her house, but a shadowy man in a hoodie and goofy looking mask is blocking the entrance. She runs away, but the man catches up to her, throws her against a car, pours gasoline on her and her vehicle, and lights the automobile on fire while it’s rolling down a steep hill. The automobile crashes and explodes, with Kate inside. Cut to title card: STALKER.
I have no idea what happens next, because after that cold open, I let out an audible NOPE and changed the channel to something more family-friendly: The Bridge (compared to Stalker, everything is family-friendly). It’s my own damn fault for watching even two minutes — I should have known to not bother when I read “created by Kevin Williamson.” He’s done some good work in his career, including writing Scream and The Faculty, but lately, Williamson has become the poster child for senseless, stupid TV violence. I love me an eye-gouging scene, but it needs to serve the plot, not be the plot. (Oberyn vs. the Mountain, for instance, worked as well as it did because the entire season had been building to that point.) That’s why incessantly grim shows like The Following, which Williamson also created, are such a slog — they’re torture porn when all you want is a good ol’ fashioned amateur co-ed gangbang.
There are a lot of really bad new shows this season — Manhattan Love Story and Red Band Society are sappy nonsense; “A Streetcar Named Marge” is a more accurate depiction of the Big Easy than NCIS: New Orleans; The Mysteries of Laura and Bad Judge dare to ask if WOMEN CAN HAVE IT ALL – but Stalker is the worst one of them all. You’d be better off watching Saw 14: Gettin’ Jigsaw Wit It.
Speaking to members of the Television Critics Association, Williamson said, “We all can be stalkers. We’ve all stalked someone at one time.” When asked by the TCA “Why is this interesting? Why is this fun or entertaining?” Williamson answered only, “Turn the channel.” (Via)
OK.
You forget Madam Secretary is also asking if WOMEN CAN HAVE IT ALL… I mean, a US Secretary of State, that’s a WOMAN?! WHA?! ::monocle falls into flute of champagne::
I’ve only seen the pilot so far but I found madam secretary actually wen out of its way to try and avoid the can women have it all trope.
Yeah that’s more how the marketing is coming across rather than the show itself. I remember thinking The Good Wife looked like a stupid show when they first advertised it, “oh, her husband cheated on her, but she’s standing by her man! or is she?!” and it was SO MUCH more than that.
Let’s not forget there was an actual commercial that invoked Benghazi.
I haven’t seen Madam Secretary, but I have to believe that it would have been better if it was Team Madam Secretary, and Condi and Hilary and a new fictional chick were out solving crimes. It would be a serial with twists and turns until BOOM! Bill Clinton is the bad guy.
Meagan Goode would be Condi, Minka Kelly would be Hilary, and Alesandra Ambrosio would be the new chick. Bill Clinton? Oh that’s Idris Muthafuckin’ Elba.
^ But Bill Clinton is white, I think he should be played by Jenna Jameson.
@Kungjitsu Matthew McConaughey as Clinton or GTFO.
CBS knows their audience and it’s old people.
Source: at the airport listening to them rave about how good Stalker is.
I hope their plane crashes. Serves them right!
“Saw 14: Gettin Jigsaw Wit It” lol that’s awesome. Well played, sir.
Williamson doesn’t get to use “Carlin’s Defense” to defend bad writing, it’s a corruption of the original argument. It’s like me using Cochrone’s storied “Wookiee Defense” against a supermarket coupon policy. Is it true? Maybe. Am I an asshole for doing that? Yeah.
I liked it.
Me too! You are not alone.
What’s that AARP discount like?
Sounds like it will have parkour in it at some point.
Hey now! Red Band Society isn’t that sappy.
Sounds too gritty. It should just be scenes of girls in showers while guys hide in the closets jerking it. Now THAT I’d watch…from a closet…while jerking it.
No, that’s on HBO, it’s called “Peeper.”
So meta bro.
The Following is absolutely horrible. Nice to see Williamson keeping up his streak of winners.
It’s like the Michael Bay of TV serials. But with stupid instead of explosions…
I’m disappointed in the unrealistic aspects of this show. The original concept of “Stalker” was about a bunch of guys who never left their mom’s basement, using the internet to follow the Facebook, Twitter, and Tumblr accounts of a girl who was in their high school English class.
So is this on the early kill watch? I mean who had Utopia?
No CBS show is ever on the early kill watch… too many owners leave the TV on so that their cats don’t feel alone for there to be too few viewers…
the title makes you think this is an actual review…but watching two minutes of something then bashing it as the worst? a bit of a reach.
The Following is a terribly shitty show not because of the violence but because it is ridiculously stupid. This is most likely going to follow in the same vein of stupidness but how can you judge it the worst show on tv if you only watched the first 2 minutes of it? Based on one scene that wasnt particularly clever but certainly was better than say anything in that show Scorpion? I’ve said this on other articles recently but what the fuck has happened to uproxx recently?
This place is going right down the shitter.
I’ve only seen the first episode of The Following and I gave up on it when it wanted me to believe that a Nurse would take an English Module? What, no they wouldn’t they take nursing modules and medical modules and shit.
Craving guacamole, huh?
You mean you didn’t stick around long enough to learn that the killer was actually two killers (ala Scream!) and that both of the cops are also stalkers in their own right?
Eh. I liked it. I guess that’s why there’s so many channels full of different shows. If you don’t like what’s on, I’m sure you’ll find something else out there that tickles your pickle instead.
WOMEN BE CRAVIN’ GUACAMOLE, AMIRITE?
I just watched this show. It is really bad. Do you think Michael and the nerd will find Nikita posing as a cop?
The closing cover song of Creep was bad too.
Stupid article is not even a review. You only watched 2 lousy minutes so you don’t know if the violence was senseless you didn’t watch the show to find out the backstory. And theirs tons of senseless violence in real life including real people being burned alive. So that scene can actually happen in real life.
Does that mean Warming Glow is gonna shut the hell up about Halt and Catch Fire now?
Ok, so I figured it was worth at least a 1 episode shot and pvr’d the show and watched it last night. the whole show…it sucked. First off, why choose to light your victims on fire? Why don’t our super smart team ever touch on that? The alpha killer had already changed his name and reinvented himself once before, why torch himself with his victim at the end? Why not just reinvent himself again? if the show starts off with burning a victim alive in her car (to show us viewers just how serious this topic and thus this drama is), then why try to get us to sympathize with with our stalker cop hero (or is it supposed tobe anti hero)? Or should the audience sympathize with the previously stalked cop who doesn’t know enough about stalkers to know that threatening them to stay away from their victim doesn’t work? Or maybe she’s setting them up on purpose to stalk her so she can take them out when they attack her? No, that would be too much for us viewers to follow right? Stupid, stupid stupid. Nothing redeeming about the first episode, no characters worth identifying with, no reason to ever watch another episode. Josh had the right idea turning it off after 2 min.