18 Things About Your Favorite Live-Action Nickelodeon Shows You May Not Know Or Remember

We recently covered the Hey Dude cast and crew reunion. That show was a large part of a Nickelodeon era that molded my personality. There were SO many great shows that many of us remember watching, but then they ended, and we’re left occasionally wondering what happened to the stars, how they got there, how was the show made, why did it end, etc.? All of that!
Let’s briefly dig in to a handful of live-action Nickelodeon shows.
THE SECRET WORLD OF ALEX MACK
Kids didn’t understand special effects. A lot of kid fans thought the show was real. They’d ask Larisa Oleynik to morph in front of them when she was confronted by fans. To appease the kids she would tell them that she couldn’t “morph” because there were too many people around. The kids, being huge fans of the show, completely understood. (Via)
Jessica Alba made her acting debut on the show. Aww yeah, Jessica Alba…was a little kid, so chill out, weirdos.
THE ADVENTURES OF PETE & PETE
Remember the theme song? The theme song that everyone tried to figure out what the f*ck they’re saying?
The real lyrics are, “Hey smiling strange, you’re looking happily deranged (Can you settle to shoot me,) and have you picked your target yet Hey Sandy…ai yai yai yai… Don’t Ya’ Talk Back, Hey Sandy Four feet Away, end of speech its the end of the day We was only funning, but guiltily I thought… You had it comin’, Hey Sandy, Don’t Ya Talk Back, Hey Sandy.” (Via)
The line, “Can you settle to shoot me” is still under review by nerds everywhere, and the band members aren’t telling.
The show was initially created about a boy named Pete and his dog named Pete. Producers thought that a dog wouldn’t be interesting enough for the audience, so it became his younger brother. Um, a dog not interesting enough? A DOG?! Make it a talking dog and that show would be still on the air. (Via)
HEY DUDE
No one knows where Joe Torres, the actor who played American Indian Danny Lightfoot, is. He’s probably just living his life but I think he might have joined the Power Rangers and started fighting with Optimus Prime. I may have mixed shows up, but whatever, Shredder is cool with it. Right, Spongebob? (Via)
Graham Yost (Creator of Justified, head of The Americans) was a writer for the show. He’s come pretty far. (Via)
The set looks pretty convincing as a dude ranch, huh? Well, it’s still up as a real place that you can go put on a cowboy hat and play pretend! The Tanque Verde Guest Ranch is ready for you to pretend to be a ladies man like Ted, or completely fail with women like Ted. Watch this guy wander around them for a bit. (Via)
ARE YOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Part of SNICK (Nickelodeon at night), Are You Afraid Of The Dark? paid homage to the great Rod Serling. At the beginning, they introduced a story by saying, “Submitted for the approval of the Midnight Society.” (Via)
Elisha Cuthbert was on the 1999-2000 season as Megan. It was right before she got her start on 24 where she battled terrorists and/or wild animals. (Via)
KENAN & KEL
Kenan Thompson would occasionally do impressions of Bill Cosby throughout the series. That impression didn’t start on SNL. (Via)
Since Kenan & Kel, Kel Mitchell has been in lots of things. But most of those things you’ve probably never heard of like Dance Fu, The Thundermans, and Pink Panther & Pals. (Via)
SALUTE YOUR SHORTS
Salute Your Shorts felt like it was on for a decade, but only lasted for 26 episodes. Yep, it was on air from July 4, 1991 – June 29, 1992. (Via)
Christine Cavanaugh, the actress that played Mona Tibbs, has had an extensive voice acting career. She’s been feature in Darkwing Duck, Rugrats, AHH!!! Real Monsters, Sonic The Hedgehog, and The Critic. (Via)
Dr. Kahn, the owner of the camp, was never actually seen on the screen. He was voiced by show creator Steve Slavkin. Slavkin also wrote for Extreme Ghostbusters and Even Stevens. (Via)
Danny Cooksey AKA Bobby Budnick, can also be seen in Terminator 2 as John Connors’ best friend. He’s still acting, but mostly voice work. He most recently can be heard as Brett in The Lorax. (Via)
DOUBLE DARE
Marc Summers has a history of OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder). Which is obviously super ironic. (Via)
Reebok sponsored the show. Did you ever notice the host and the contestants are always rocking Reebok shoes? (Via)
Harvey, the announcer of the show, has since retired from the industry to be a handyman. He returns and announces for reunions. (Via)
(Via Youtube, Wikipedia, IMDB, The AV Club, Zap2it)
WHERE IS THE CLARISSA EXPLAINS IT ALL TRIVIA, DAMN IT?!
Well, what’s left to explain?
Melissa Joan Hart weightloss spokeswoman who no longer wants to wear a bikini.
Jason Zimbler, aka Funky Ferg died during the attempted robbery of a meth lab in 2011.
(only kidding, he designs software for HBO)
The Dad is on Mad Men and was recently on “How I met your Mother.
The Mom teaches theater in NYC.
Sean O’Neal who played Sam has only acted as an extra the last few years and is planning to become a Mormon Missionary.
I just watched part of Cop and a Half (don’t judge me) and Sam was one of the bullies in that.
Totally forgot about it.
Wayne Brady played A pizza delivery driver in an episode.
Dammit you children. I wanted some You Can’t Do that on Television trivia that wasn’t about Alanis.
Also, are we sure it’s not “Hey Sandy, Does Your Dog Bite?” for Pete & Pete?
/dumps green slime on @Baltimore Dan
Dustin pretty much covered that show (IN SLIME) already.
[uproxx.com]
Thank you! I always thought that was the disputed line as well.
All I want is to buy the complete series of Salute Your Shorts. Why don’t you want my money, Nickelodeon?
I think some episodes are on youtube. I glanced a few when writing this. Go and have a look.
Pete and Pete and Clarissa Explains It All are available on DVD. I’ve never been so happy to receive orders in the mail.
ZEKE THE PLUMBER!
We need some Fifteen info.
Ryan Reynolds and Laura Harris?
From what I read, you can buy some Salute Your Shorts DVDS from Michael Ray Bower’s website. He is the one that played Donkey Lips.
“The vast majority of kid fans thought the show was real.”
Bullshit. One or two mouth-breathers? Sure. Vast majority, my foot.
Agreed. Alex Mack premiered in 1994, that’s one summer after Spielberg grew real dinosaurs in a lab, doped them up on coke, set them loose on a small island off the coast of Hawaii, and then murdered them to keep the production costs on Jurassic Park down. Absolutely no one was fooled by that nickelodeon shit.
Rod Serling you mean?
Good catch.
The girl who played rich girl Dina on Salute Your Shorts went to my high school (Glendale High School in California), even saw her on the Quad once.
Just some useless information to pass on.
Heidi Lucas? So incredibly hot.
My best friend was on Double Dare when we were kids. It was amazing.
The Alex Mack intro just reminded me of the crush I had on Alex’s sister on the show. She was purdy.
So originally Pete and Pete was gonna have a talking dog. Now there’s a show with a talking dog.
I am now convinced that every show Nick and Disney have made since roughly 2000 are all rejected pitches that the suits were smart enough to not fund during the 80’s and 90’s.
Trivia: The host of Guts went on to be murdered gangland style on an airplane tarmac.
Damn, that was a journey thru my childhood right there.
I’d say Alex Mack was my biggest crush, but I had the hots for everyone from Pete and Petes Ellen to Salutes ZZ (I was a little horndog).
Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to go see what Miss Meredith Bishop has been up to…
Happy to report: Alex Macks sister still looks bangin!
Melissa Joan Hart underwear Maxim shoot bangin? …no. More like hot divorced soccer mom bangin, but bangin nonetheless.
It was Melody followed by Alex Mack for me.
no mention of Baby Goose on Are You Afraid of the Dark? I’m shocked.
Also, Legends of the Hidden Temple was the best game show ever.
How about Nick Arcade. or Legends of the Hidden Temple
Pete and Pete. Possibly the most important show of my my slack moment in life. It was perfect. Everything. It was.
The theme to Pete and Pete might be the most 90’s-sounding song I can possible think of
Why did the brunette from Hey Dude never do anything else? She was a fooooox
I actually think Kel Mitchell is like independently wealthy or the heir to a fortune or something
Speaking of nickodean, heres the worst legend of the hidden temple run ever [youtu.be]
No Welcome Freshmen (sketch period)? Jocelyn Steiner winking during the intro?
I was hoping for a rundown of Nickelodeon’s failed attempt at getting in on the 90210 teen drama bandwagon, the immortal Fifteen — starring none other than Ryan Reynolds!
[i.dailymail.co.uk]
Can I tell you how much pre-teen me loved Laura Harris?
LOVED HER.
I looked up the cast earlier today…..Brooke (You know, the “five letter word that rhymes with ‘witch'” *CAN THEY SAY THAT ON NICKELODEON!?) actually had a small role in Juno.
“Hey smiling strange”, think I’m gonna need to wrap my head around that lyric for awhile.