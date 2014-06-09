18 Things About Your Favorite Live-Action Nickelodeon Shows You May Not Know Or Remember

We recently covered the Hey Dude cast and crew reunion. That show was a large part of a Nickelodeon era that molded my personality. There were SO many great shows that many of us remember watching, but then they ended, and we’re left occasionally wondering what happened to the stars, how they got there, how was the show made, why did it end, etc.? All of that!

Let’s briefly dig in to a handful of live-action Nickelodeon shows.

THE SECRET WORLD OF ALEX MACK

Kids didn’t understand special effects. A lot of kid fans thought the show was real. They’d ask Larisa Oleynik to morph in front of them when she was confronted by fans. To appease the kids she would tell them that she couldn’t “morph” because there were too many people around. The kids, being huge fans of the show, completely understood. (Via)

Jessica Alba made her acting debut on the show. Aww yeah, Jessica Alba…was a little kid, so chill out, weirdos.

THE ADVENTURES OF PETE & PETE

Remember the theme song? The theme song that everyone tried to figure out what the f*ck they’re saying?

The real lyrics are, “Hey smiling strange, you’re looking happily deranged (Can you settle to shoot me,) and have you picked your target yet Hey Sandy…ai yai yai yai… Don’t Ya’ Talk Back, Hey Sandy Four feet Away, end of speech its the end of the day We was only funning, but guiltily I thought… You had it comin’, Hey Sandy, Don’t Ya Talk Back, Hey Sandy.” (Via)

The line, “Can you settle to shoot me” is still under review by nerds everywhere, and the band members aren’t telling.

The show was initially created about a boy named Pete and his dog named Pete. Producers thought that a dog wouldn’t be interesting enough for the audience, so it became his younger brother. Um, a dog not interesting enough? A DOG?! Make it a talking dog and that show would be still on the air. (Via)

HEY DUDE

No one knows where Joe Torres, the actor who played American Indian Danny Lightfoot, is. He’s probably just living his life but I think he might have joined the Power Rangers and started fighting with Optimus Prime. I may have mixed shows up, but whatever, Shredder is cool with it. Right, Spongebob? (Via)

Graham Yost (Creator of Justified, head of The Americans) was a writer for the show. He’s come pretty far. (Via)

The set looks pretty convincing as a dude ranch, huh? Well, it’s still up as a real place that you can go put on a cowboy hat and play pretend! The Tanque Verde Guest Ranch is ready for you to pretend to be a ladies man like Ted, or completely fail with women like Ted. Watch this guy wander around them for a bit. (Via)

ARE YOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?

Part of SNICK (Nickelodeon at night), Are You Afraid Of The Dark? paid homage to the great Rod Serling. At the beginning, they introduced a story by saying, “Submitted for the approval of the Midnight Society.” (Via)

Elisha Cuthbert was on the 1999-2000 season as Megan. It was right before she got her start on 24 where she battled terrorists and/or wild animals. (Via)

KENAN & KEL



Kenan Thompson would occasionally do impressions of Bill Cosby throughout the series. That impression didn’t start on SNL. (Via)

Since Kenan & Kel, Kel Mitchell has been in lots of things. But most of those things you’ve probably never heard of like Dance Fu, The Thundermans, and Pink Panther & Pals. (Via)

SALUTE YOUR SHORTS



Salute Your Shorts felt like it was on for a decade, but only lasted for 26 episodes. Yep, it was on air from July 4, 1991 – June 29, 1992. (Via)

Christine Cavanaugh, the actress that played Mona Tibbs, has had an extensive voice acting career. She’s been feature in Darkwing Duck, Rugrats, AHH!!! Real Monsters, Sonic The Hedgehog, and The Critic. (Via)

Dr. Kahn, the owner of the camp, was never actually seen on the screen. He was voiced by show creator Steve Slavkin. Slavkin also wrote for Extreme Ghostbusters and Even Stevens. (Via)

Danny Cooksey AKA Bobby Budnick, can also be seen in Terminator 2 as John Connors’ best friend. He’s still acting, but mostly voice work. He most recently can be heard as Brett in The Lorax. (Via)

DOUBLE DARE



Marc Summers has a history of OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder). Which is obviously super ironic. (Via)

Reebok sponsored the show. Did you ever notice the host and the contestants are always rocking Reebok shoes? (Via)

Harvey, the announcer of the show, has since retired from the industry to be a handyman. He returns and announces for reunions. (Via)

