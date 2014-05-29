A Complete Ranking Of All Of Kevin Arnold’s Romantic Interests On ‘The Wonder Years’

“But … But … You’re a WOMAN!,” I’m sure more than a few of you out there are saying right now. Yes, this is true. But all the more reason why I can objectively rank a bunch of teenage girls, and in some cases, adult women. My ranking is not just based on looks, (although it is partially based on looks) but also personality, kindness, sense of humor, and overall dateability.
Here’s the rules: This list does not include just requited love, but also instances in which Kevin was romantically interested in someone unattainable or vice versa. Also, for brevity’s sake, I listed just the first episode that the character appeared in, since several of Kevin’s love interests span beyond single episodes. I also kept it to the top 20, with the women who didn’t make the cut listed below:
Honorable mentions:
Cindy – Season 5 (“Full Moon Rising”): Kevin has a date with Cindy but breaks it when his friend Ricky Halsenbach gets his driver’s license, with some bullcrap excuse about his grandmother getting sick. Cindy later catches Kevin at the drive in and that was the end of that.
Gina Pruitt – Season 3 (“The Pimple”): Gina was a hot little number, the daughter of Kevin’s parents friends. He freaks out because he gets a pimple before her impending visit, only to discover that she’s got one too. Yuck — zits are gross. Off the list!
Waitress – Season 5 (“Broken Hearts and Burgers”): Clip show. Winnie loses her sh*t because she thinks Kevin is flirting with their waitress — who was actually trying to flirt with him.
20) Julie Aidem – Season 5 – “Of Mastodons and Men”
Julie was the WOORRRRSSSSST. Julie of the collar-fixing, and the smothering personality, the stupid foo-foo dog, and the family full of insufferable garbage women who emasculated her poor dad. Let’s hope Duke is still out there, somewhere.
19) Alice Pedermier – Season 6 – “Alice in Autoland”
After Kevin’s friend Chuck’s girlfriend Alice Pedermier dumps him, Alice connivingly tries to get with Kevin by dangling a “new” car in his face from her dad, a used car dealer. When Kevin rejects her she goes back to Chuck, claiming that Kevin came on to her and Kevin gets punched in the face. Alice was pretty awful.
18) Lisa Berlini – Season 1 – “The Phone Call”
Lisa Berlini was Kevin’s rebound crush after kissing Winnie Cooper in the pilot episode. Kevin finally gets up the nerve to ask Lisa to the dance and she originally says yes, until a better deal comes along in the form of a young Mark-Paul Gosselaar. Got dumped for Zack Morris? Sucks for you, brah.
17) Sandy – Season 5 – “Triangle”
I originally had Sandy, played by Carla Gugino, much higher on the list, but I don’t know why. Sandy was the devil. Yeah, Sandy was cute and liked making out as much as any red-blooded teenage girl — which is more than I can say for most of the prudes Kevin dated — but she was also Wayne’s girlfriend. You do not get in between brothers. That sh*t is diabolical.
16) Cindy Fleming – Season 6 – “Wayne and Bonnie”
Kevin meets Cindy (the second one on this list) at a diner where his newly estranged girlfriend Winnie is hanging out with some guy. Partly out of loneliness, partly out of jealousy, he invites her to his father’s work picnic but something seems off. As it turns out, Cindy was only in seventh grade. Whoops!
15) Inga Finnstrom – Season 5 – “Double Double Date”
Kevin recruits the help of Winnie Cooper to ask Swedish exchange student Inga Finnstrom out to the school dance, in return for Kevin helping her land a date with some guy named Matt. As it turns out, Inga wasn’t very smart. On the plus side? Neither was Matt. So after a failed attempt at a double date, Kevin and Winnie end up back together after their dumb dates ditch them for one another.
14) Susan Fisher – Season 3 – “Don’t You Know Anything About Women?”
There was really nothing wrong with Susan — kind of a dipsh*tty southern belle — who Kevin agrees to save a dance for only after he already agrees to go to the dance with his lab partner Linda. But there was nothing really remarkable about her either, other than nice hair. Typical Kevin.
13) Miss Hasenfuss – Season 4 – “Courage”
Because Kevin is too much of a giant pussy to get a cavity filled in the presence of his dentist’s foxy dental hygienist, Miss Hasenfuss, he asks that she not be there during his filling. He later has a change of heart after learning that Hasenfuss is taking his advice on going back to school to become a dentist.
12) Debbie Pfeiffer – Season 4 – “Little Debbie”
Aww, little Debbie Pfeiffer. I almost didn’t include Debbie in this list, the younger sister of Paul Pfeiffer. Kevin reluctantly takes Debbie up on her request to accompany her to her cotillion dance, only act like a huge dick, cruelly ditching out on her halfway through. He eventually comes back and makes up for it, so good job there, I guess.
11) Mimi – Season 4 – “Growing Up”
“So what’s Soleil Moon Frye been up to since Punky Brewster went off the air? Oh, you know, just growing enormous boobs.” Even though she was the daughter of the assy guy who got a promotion over Kevin’s dad, I don’t think I’m going to get many arguments ranking her this high.
GOD BLESS YOU for dropping Winnie down a couple pegs. She was AWFUL to Kevin (and vice versa, this show should have been called “Assholes in Love”).
Worse girlfriend: Winnie Cooper or Kelly Kapowski?
I’d tend to fault Winnie more, as I think Kelly’s troubled homelife had a lot to do with her continually dumping Zack for sketchy 35-year-olds.
Winnie was the worst. Well, the worst after Kevin himself. That’s what I always loved about this show, that they were just so terribly flawed and made constant stupid mistakes
Might want to take a second look at Susan Fisher.
Oh man…my life would have been so much different had Punky kept them boobs.
Me and you both pal.
In a world where the likes of Alyssa Milano, Nicole Eggert, etc get implants to stay relevant… damn that Punky for robbing the us of dem natural tig ol’ bitties!!!
I bet they were nice and mushy too, like mashed potatoes stuffed in garbage bags.
I remember watching that episode and being pissed that I didn’t tape it on my vcr so I could go back and do the old school pre-internet shaky frame by frame advance. I nearly shat myself when I saw Punky with dem big ass titties.
I remember being really pissed later when she chose to resurrect her career on the cover of People magazine telling the world the story of her breast reduction rather than on the cover of Playboy showing those bad boys off. She had an entire generation of guys that would still be buying tickets to her movies if she had let those boobs be.
Holy shit, @BurnsyFan66 – I almost choked at my desk from that one.
“mashed potatoes stuffed in garbage bags”
Jesus…
I was filling with dread as I went down the list and didn’t see Cara from the “Lake” or “return to the Lake.” Thank goodness and god bless you for giving her dues. Good form.
I honestly don’t get why Winnie gets any praise from guys at all. Yeah she’s cute, but she did such a vast array of crappy things to Kevin that literally ANY guy that’s ever been hurt by a girl, can pinpoint something she said or did and feel some legit pain from it lol
That’s why. She is the one that kicked all our asses, but we couldn’t let go of.
I see the point here, but that was all of us in High school or matter of fact just growing up. There is always that 1 girl, no matter what.
This list is very well done. Winnie was a bitch.
Cigarettes are gross, but if she smokes she pokes and all that.
However, Winnie is either first or last.
“Cigarettes are gross, but if she smokes she pokes and all that.”- You always crack me up man! Internet high-five.
By the way, Holly Sampson still looks pretty damn good these days. Even when she has jizz on her face.
Check your autocorrect dude.
It’s changing “especially” to “even”.
@TFBuckFutter: Haha, good one!
Madeline is definitely number one on my list. It was a preteen during that story line and would yell at my television. “You big dummy! Go for Madeline! Gaah!” A lot of The Wonder Years paralleled my own teen experiences, except for the summer vacation romances. Damn show got my hopes up every summer trip.
Madeline all the way – and what was Kevin thinking? As my roommate said at the time I was binge-viewing this show my 4th time over, “Winnie dresses like Grandma.”
I have been pro Madeline since I was a boy and I stand by that decision as a 34 year old.
As a short guy, the fact that Maddy would date Kevin even though he was a head shorter than her makes her #1 on my list.
Madeline was the best. They even got to have a montage scene when they made chocolate mousse. That and the Kevin Amold bracelet made it a fine half-hour of television.
Going thru this list, it just saddens me, because, although I did watch TWY when it was on, I remember only fragments of what happened.
Like Coach Cutlip, or Kevin’s garage band, The Electric Shoes.
Wayne was such an ass of a big brother. So…. perfectly acted.
Don’t sweat it dude, the show is FINALLY being released on DVD sometime this year. And all the music will be intact :)
I actually just went through and watched all these episodes again on Amazon Prime maybe half a year ago, so a lot of this is fresh in my head. I had a new appreciation for how big a jerk Kevin was a lot of the time, but also for just how flat out great the show was.
Oh, and you nailed the top 4.
Linda had her choice of *guys*? Yeesh, are you way off.
That Madeline, oh sweet Maddy. Telling Kevin to suck the chocolate off her finger. They were like, 14 years old in that season, right? If this show was as true to life as everyone says it is, then no old people can say people and especially kids were more innocent back in the day (the internet has simply made it more visible). She wanted the D, and for all the obnoxious shit Kevin said and did throughout the show, he definitely gets all the integrity points for not giving in.
To this day, I still remember how to say “Do you want some butter” in French because of the Madeline episode.
She was the best.
Was Linda the little girl from Adventures in Babysitting? The one with the Thor obsession?
Yes it is.
I’m going to give an honorable mention to Rebecca Staab as Miss Lisa Farmer, although calling her a love interest is slightly far-fetched. Watching Kevin lose money painting her house thanks to his crew of flunkies (Seth Green and Jeremy Davies included) was excellent. Also, the opening scene of Miss Lisa Farmer reaching up to pull down the map was a nice coming of age moment.
if you didn’t rank cara as number one I was gonna vomit. so thank you.
Madeline is the tops. Case closed.
Kathy Wagner (Lisa Berlini) looks like she could be Alison Brie’s older sister.
[www.imdb.com]
man so many memories ..and you couldn’t include a gif of punky and them boobs.. sigh..
Kevin would have to beat Miss White off with a bat under the right circumstances but he was just trying to smash his teacher during the wrong decade when that sort of thing was a lot harder to achieve. Ain’t nobody fuckin with Winnie though and that’s a FACT.
Team Becky Slater. For life.
Voulez-vous de beurre?
As someone who grew up watching The Wonder Years, I an definitely add a couple of thoughts:
1) Holly Sampson as Terri was one of my first crushes growing up. I just remember day-dreaming about similar events happening to me that happened to Kevin: Going on a summer vacation trip and meeting an attractive older girl.
2) I sorta had mixed feelings about the character of Sandy. On the one hand, Carla Gugino was drop dead gorgeous in that episode of The Wonder Years, and I *certainly* wouldn’t pass up an opportunity to kiss/make out with her if she presented it. However, on the other hand, yeah, it was pretty scummy of her to two time Wayne with Kevin.