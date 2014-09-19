Here’s A Little-Known But Excellent Cancelled-Too-Soon Netflix Recommendation Starring Aya Cash

If you’ve already watched the Best 25 Best Shows on Netflix, powered through the Next 25 Best TV Shows on Netflix, and got caught up on this week’s best new movies on Netflix, here’s a great Netflix recommendation to get you through the weekend.
If you love You’re the Worst on FX (AND YOU SHOULD), part of the reason you probably love it is Aya Cash, the sarcastic, bitter, lovely, hilarious red-head dreamgirl on the show. But before You’re the Worst, she was on We Are Men; a short-lived series on CBS that we never, ever want to speak of again (it starred Kal Penn, Jerry O’Connell, and Tony Shalhoub, and it was terrible). However, before THAT (and before Wolf of Wall Street and The Newsroom), she was in a pretty nifty little sitcom on Fox called Traffic Light.
Remember that short-lived Olivia Munn NBC series Perfect Couples from a few years ago? Traffic Light was like a good version of that, only sometimes it would involve the three men in the series chatting on their phones while they were driving, which I guess is why it was called Traffic Light. But really, it was just another Friends-clone, only this one was good — and it improved as the season went along. Sadly, it was cancelled after only 13 episodes.
It also starred Nelson Franklin, who you’ll recognize from both Veep and New Girl, where he played an ex-boyfriend of Cece. David Denman, who played Roy on The Office was on it, plus Kris Marshall — who you’d recognize if you’ve ever seen Love Actually. Besides Aya Cash, however, the best thing about Traffic Light was Liza Lapiri, who played the neighbor down the hall in Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23 and she was the only decent thing about Rebel Wilson’s Super Fun Night. She’ll also be in CBS’s Battle Creek this fall, which is that show Vince Gilligan created. It was great cast, and it’s possible that someday people will look back on Traffic Light and wonder how a series with a cast that good got cancelled so soon.
That said, it’s not a show that’s going to blow your mind. It’s not going to change your world. And it’s not the funniest show of all time or anything. But it’s amusing, occasionally cute, and highly enjoyable. More importantly, it’s the only way to get your Aya Cash fix after last night’s You’re the Worst season finale, and that’s something we’re all going to need.
Perfect Couples was sooo much better than Traffic Light. At the very least, it was original, as opposed to an Americanized remake.
Perfect Couples really grew on me as the season went on. I’ll never forget Mary Elizabeth Ellis’ character going full-on redneck chewing tobacco in her wedding dress. I lost it.
I thought Perfect Couples had such potential. I think it would have/could have been even better than Happy Endings just based off each’s first season.
Also found Aya on Netflix in what was billed as a horror-comedy called “The Happy House,” but it looked like it was shot on a smartphone so I turned it off after five minutes. Still, you know, more Aya is always good.
I actually watched Traffic Light when it was on, did not realize that Gretchen from You’re the Worse (which I love) was in Traffic Light.
Actually it was called traffic light because the three guys were in three stages of relationships that correspond with a traffic light. RED = You’re married. YELLOW = You’re dating. GREEN = You’re single. I only know this because this sorority at my college would ALWAYS throw a traffic light theme party where you wear the color associated with your status (Although I think red just meant like serious dating and yellow was kind of seeing someone. I was too drunk to remember.)
College was great…right?
I read the article title as “You’re The Worst: Cancelled!” and was about to punch the internet in rage… I love this show, so I guess I’m anxiously awaiting that other shoe to drop.
Also, I like the chubbier boobier best friend more than Aya. And you read that right!
“Also, I like the chubbier boobier best friend more than Aya. And you read that right!”
you and me both. she got dem ass and tittays
You know my boys are gonna be expecting the trash juice!
The scene in the pilot episode where they discuss Ironman made me laugh pretty hard, “I’m never going to finish the movie, how does it end?” “Uh… he wins.” “Yeah, it’s called Ironman, of course he wins.”
“Excellent” is a bit strong. But I really liked Traffic Light and was sad to see it cancelled so soon. I liked how the main set piece for their dialog was them on cell phones while driving around. Seemed more realistic than “they’re always at the coffee shop” or “they’re always at MacLaren’s” etc.
A lot of shows have promise early on but need a bit of time to realize it, like this one or Perfect Couples. You’re the Worst had a rare, amazing, first season that hit its stride right out of the gate.
It was an alright show but it did introduce me to aya cash and her facial expressions so it will always be special to me
PERFECT COUPLES WAS GROSSLY UNDERRATED!!!!
