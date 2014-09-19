Here’s A Little-Known But Excellent Cancelled-Too-Soon Netflix Recommendation Starring Aya Cash

If you’ve already watched the Best 25 Best Shows on Netflix, powered through the Next 25 Best TV Shows on Netflix, and got caught up on this week’s best new movies on Netflix, here’s a great Netflix recommendation to get you through the weekend.

If you love You’re the Worst on FX (AND YOU SHOULD), part of the reason you probably love it is Aya Cash, the sarcastic, bitter, lovely, hilarious red-head dreamgirl on the show. But before You’re the Worst, she was on We Are Men; a short-lived series on CBS that we never, ever want to speak of again (it starred Kal Penn, Jerry O’Connell, and Tony Shalhoub, and it was terrible). However, before THAT (and before Wolf of Wall Street and The Newsroom), she was in a pretty nifty little sitcom on Fox called Traffic Light.

Remember that short-lived Olivia Munn NBC series Perfect Couples from a few years ago? Traffic Light was like a good version of that, only sometimes it would involve the three men in the series chatting on their phones while they were driving, which I guess is why it was called Traffic Light. But really, it was just another Friends-clone, only this one was good — and it improved as the season went along. Sadly, it was cancelled after only 13 episodes.

It also starred Nelson Franklin, who you’ll recognize from both Veep and New Girl, where he played an ex-boyfriend of Cece. David Denman, who played Roy on The Office was on it, plus Kris Marshall — who you’d recognize if you’ve ever seen Love Actually. Besides Aya Cash, however, the best thing about Traffic Light was Liza Lapiri, who played the neighbor down the hall in Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23 and she was the only decent thing about Rebel Wilson’s Super Fun Night. She’ll also be in CBS’s Battle Creek this fall, which is that show Vince Gilligan created. It was great cast, and it’s possible that someday people will look back on Traffic Light and wonder how a series with a cast that good got cancelled so soon.

That said, it’s not a show that’s going to blow your mind. It’s not going to change your world. And it’s not the funniest show of all time or anything. But it’s amusing, occasionally cute, and highly enjoyable. More importantly, it’s the only way to get your Aya Cash fix after last night’s You’re the Worst season finale, and that’s something we’re all going to need.