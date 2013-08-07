Here’s A Supercut Of Sandy Cohen From ‘The O.C.’ Giving Relationship Advice

In honor of the 10th anniversary of The O.C., the good folks at Vulture have cobbled together a supercut of the relationship advice given out by family patriarch Sandy Cohen. Write all of this down, people. It’s practically Gospel. The man was like a wise, shaggy-haired, wave-catching, scamp-adopting Dr. Ruth.

You know what? Peter Gallagher should have a Loveline-style call-in show where he counsels confused teenagers in character as Sandy Cohen. Or maybe he could tour America’s high schools and give guest lectures during health classes. Yeah, I like that idea better. He could show up holding a basket of bagels, hop up and sit on the desk, loosen his tie and undo the top button of his dress shirt, then just take questions and riff until the bell rings. I think this would solve many of our nation’s problems, if not all of them.