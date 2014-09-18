Here Are All The Terrible Things Critics Are Saying About Debra Messing’s ‘The Mysteries Of Laura’

NBC’s first new series premiered last night, and it wasn’t pretty according to most critics. The Mysteries of Laura stars Debra Messing (Will & Grace) as a detective AND a mother who is trying to balance her work and family life. It also stars Josh Lucas (Sweet Home Alabama), in case you were wondering what happened to that guy. Critics were mostly vicious. The nicest things I could find said about the new series is that it might be a decent schedule filler, and that it maybe has the potential one day to be a show that’s not absolutely terrible. What praise! Here’s what the rest of the critics had to say about The Mysteries of Laura (they were not kind):
Matt Fowler at IGN:
The Mysteries of Laura is nothing. It’s a “nothing” a show. Designed to do nothing. If you’re a Debra Messing fan, then here she is. Have at it. She mugs it up with the best of them as crack detective Laura Diamond – a manic, soup-slurping, stress-eating slob of a cop who somehow manages not to have the body of a woman who supposedly eats hidden “desk food” like she does within the first five minutes here (television!).
Margaret Lyons at Vulture:
But good lord, does the show fail in its execution. The mystery is bad, the police work is bad, the home-life stories are bad, everything is bad. This is a bad, bad show.
Brian Lowry at Variety
Without putting too fine a point on it, “The Mysteries of Laura” is designed for people who really, really love Debra Messing — who have been pining for her return to NBC ever since “Will & Grace,” and were even willing to forgive and forget her role in “Smash.” That contingent, alas, had better be fairly sizable, since there’s precious little else to recommend this new series, which liberally mixes the struggles-of-motherhood comedy with standard police procedural fare.
Pilot Viruet over on Flavorwire:
Oh, there are so many mysteries in The Mysteries of Laura, NBC’s new cop drama/motherhood comedy. The first mystery is, of course, why this show was made in 2014. It follows the template of the horrid “Can women have it all?” genre of television show that should, by now, be extinct. It reads as self-parody — the god-awful posters that disfigure Debra Messing’s arms have her standing in the middle of her two lives: on one side, she handcuffs a criminal as her partner smiles; on the other, she is wrangling two misbehaving children as her husband smolders on, oblivious.
Caroline Framke at the AV Club:
The most confusing aspect of The Mysteries Of Laura is whether or not the show is self-aware enough to realize it’s generic to the point of absurdity.
Sarah Carlson at Pajiba:
The pilot is so very bad on so many levels, it will leave you confounded as to how it made it to air and equally transfixed and wanting more. Laura, at least in its pilot, is nothing more than the half-brained pitch of “She’s a mom … and a cop. At the same time.” It feels like a parody, an unfunny SNL sketch dumped in the last 15 minutes of the show. And it will make you wonder just how far Messing has to fall before she can ever come back up to the general vicinity of her Will & Grace days on this very network.
Alan Sepinwall at Hitfix:
A bigger mystery than “How can a woman be a cop and a mom?” is why in the world NBC picked up this show. In a fall season with a lot of mediocre shows (plus some with the potential to be good), here’s one of the few truly awful ones.
James Poniewozik at Time:
Yes, Mysteries of Laura, you can have it all! You can be a terrible cop show and a terrible parenting show. You can be a ridiculous drama and an unfunny comedy. You can try to glom on to the legitimate problems of working mothers yet insult them, and your audience in general, in the process.
Yeah but, in the commercial I saw she doesn’t wear pants sometimes, so… I’ll be watching this.
agreed.
To be fair, the last fifteen minutes of SNL can contain gold.
I’m not sure if anyone is aware, but this is yet another US remake of a European show. The original version is from Spain. It looks like as soon as they landed Messing, they decided to just use the title and concept and make a generic US cop show/sitcom.
The Spanish version is great because the other characters are well developed and the mysteries are better. And Laura is not the hottest cop in the department.
If we weren’t in the middle of the horrible NFL Domestic Abuse-gate, I’d suggest an episode where she Tasers her two kids and puts a diaper on an armed robbed.
Angry Police Captain: “Oh, you poor Mom-Cop, you got confused!”
Messing: “Yeah…confused…that’s what it was…”
armed robbeR, of course. I did that deliberately to see if anyone reads my comments.
And you immediately corrected it to see if anyone reads your replies to your comments?
My obsessive hatred of typos overcame my desire to see if anyone would notice.
I read it, laughed and than laughed again at howe bad you’re grammer was. Armed robbed. lolz
@OhMyBalls – it helps when you mock someone’s use of grammar to actually spell the word correctly.
Well, NBC said it wanted to move away from niche shows into broad family comedy. And this is a family comedy about a broad, which does not appeal to any niche. Maybe this is some sort of corporate performance art.
Well it got a 2.1 demo rating so it worked. You people only have yourselves to blame for not supporting NBC when they had good shows.
The premise is straight out of USA network. COMING UP NEXT: BURN NOTICE, SUITS, AND THE MYSTERIES OF LAURA
NBC must have owed a slot to the producers.
It’s me! I’m one of the people who really, really loves Debra Messing…I have no sense of proportion, I’m a disgrace to my uniform! Pardonez moi, pardonez moi!
Watching the previews I can’t decide if this or Bad Judge will be the worst show on tv this season.
I was gonna say the same thing. I think they should just combine the shows into some awful to the point of absurd version of Law and Order. Laura will have some family drama that gets set up in the first half that never gets a payoff, while the judge will wrap up some personal story we never get the set up to.
This show will get much better once they give her a badge that shoots lasers.
I really, really love Debra Messing, but I’d prefer to love her in an HBO or definitely a Starz sense. *winkwink*
Does she have a sassy gay sidekick?
My favorite quote about it has to come from that IGN review:
“She’s given two demon children, void of any personality or soul. Two boys who, when unsupervised for a split second, decide to piss all over each other. Boys who are expelled from their pre-school for s***ing in their principal’s chair and performing a pro-wrestling movie on a classroom bunny. This is the ‘push and pull’ of the show, people. This is why she puts bad guys away. This is what she fights for. The screaming, urine-soaked, dookie twins.”
Throw some rape in there and Lifetime may pick it up for 8 seasons.
Look out Castle, I guess.
I saw the show it was awful Messing is a good actress the show was too slap stick and without mystery. Messing does not have to lead the march for women but this show made women look weak and in need of therapy. It was not crafted well and really seemed rushed to market. The editing itself ruined the story that was written poorly to start with. Not that I want to see vomit but the kid uploaded on his parents no one was wet or reaching for a towel. Laura just figures out who committed the murder with not even a hint or a clue as to how she did it until after she did it. Messing did not ruin this by herself. Messing looked great in the swim suit but really that was the only way to get the case worked is to show some flesh and then strip in front of your partner and return the funky suit . REALLY!
The CRITICS are NUTS! Mysteries of Laura is a delightful show!