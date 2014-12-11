The Complete Collection Of Fake Tweets From Last Night’s ‘South Park’ Finale

After eight episodes of Lorde songs, cissys, and Cartmaaaaaaan Brah, everything season 18 of South Park had been building toward came together in “#HappyHolograms.” Did it make a lick of sense? Nope, but that’s kind of the point. Not unlike “You’re Getting Old,” which turned Stan into a cynical asshole because he doesn’t get tween wave, “#HappyHolograms” was a meta commentary on South Park itself. When Stan ranted, “We are not old people, you guys are just into lame, vulgar crap,” he sounded like every out-of-touch reviewer writing about the Comedy Central series when it premiered. But now he’s that ancient critic, and he just can’t understand why the damn kids are interested in something new, something foreign, something MEH.
Or maybe I’m just overthinking things, and Matt Stone and Trey Parker used “#HappyHolograms” as an excuse to have Iggy Azalea sing a Christmas song out of her ass. Total tossup. Either way, one of the episode’s many highlights was the series of increasingly confused tweets that rolled along the bottom of the screen. There were references to the Smashing Pumpkins and Mr. Hankey and Fat Albert and c*ck magic. Always with the c*ck magic. Here they all are.
I wish you had typed these up, instead of this flood of screenshots.
Yeah but then you don’t get the benefit of the #CosbyRapeGag, which played out in the background over the show’s audio / commentary
I guess I understand why they ended it like that but I still wish Mr Hankey had saved the day. I needed to hear that HOOOOOOWDY HOOOOOOOH one more time.
That’s where i assumed they were going with the #webelieveinyou business.
I also thought South park was going to surprise us with a Mr. Hankey appearance.
Yup. That’s definitely where I thought (and hoped) they were going too.
That was the point. They wanted everyone who has been a fan of the show to think Mr. Hankey was going to show up.
I’m also willing to bet I wasn’t the only one who thought the Cobain hologram would try to kill himself either, which is exactly what he would have done ten years ago on the show.
Well there was a giant turd on the screen with an annoying, high-pitched catch phrase.
I was hoping JJ Watt would show and save Xmas by tackling Cartman.
I was really hoping they were gonna rip on JJ for his contrived all-american boy scout routine.
The season as a whole was incredible, but I was a bit let down with this one. It’s no Cock Magic.
Really liked this season (except for the handicab episode), but was kind of let down by last night. Especially after the very promising promo.
The tweets were really the best part of the episode.
So did they just forget about Randy’s story last night, that subplot went nowhere.
The TV guy producer got shot by Mr. Jefferson, I guess that was the ending to it.
This was fucking garbage, plain and simple. You dont build 9 weeks of story just to end it on nonsensical bullshit. I can watch WWE if I want dumb shit that goes nowhere week in and week out.
I didn’t realize this was your first season of South Park. Welcome!
this was actually the first and only season of south park to work in chronological order and build to anything. all the other episodes are stand alone.
@tim47 I think Jeans is saying fans typically bitch about the season finale’s Two great ones I can think of are Butters’ Very Own Episode and Woodland Critter Christmas.
@Surly – Lost 80’s movies huh? Check out “The Wild Life” with Chris Penn, Eric Stoltz, and Lea Thompson (Rick Moranis has a small part to). It’s basically the unofficial sequel to Fast Times (Cameron Crow wrote it), and Eddie Van Halen did the score.
Alright, so the season goes out with a whimper instead of a bang. Still their best season in years. For me the funniest joke was the Kurt Cobain part (not gonna spoil it here).
Uh, this makes zero sense as people discussing last night’s South Park episode are commenting on moments already.
My only complaint about last night’s South Park episode were the fake tweets. They were way to coherent and didn’t contain enough spelling mistakes to be real.
This was a really poor way to end a great season. Incredibly reminiscent of “You’re getting old” but nowhere near as good.
I got halfway through your second sentence and was going to lose my mind, but then I finished it. We cool.
That was one of the worst episdoes of television ive ever seen. What a mess.
It’s literally amazing how few some people in this thread understand South Park.
My brain hurts…… And perfect right at the end, because that is how I felt after looking at every screenshot above. But I’m glad I did, I missed a few of the names last night. @sweetsassymolassy the only funny thing Ray Romano every did. And all the Cobain stuff was great too.
I’ve watched every episode of south park, recently again actually. These last two episodes were some of the weakest shit they’ve made and they’ve got some real shitters to compete with, one being the goth kid episode.