Here’s Everything We Know So Far About The Final Season Of ‘Sons Of Anarchy’

There’s been a lot of breaking news about Sons of Anarchy over the last couple of weeks, and in case you’ve missed any of it, we’re going to bring you up to speed on the final season of Kurt Sutter’s motorcyle drama in one post.

This is everything we know so far.

— The final season of the series will premiere in about a month and a half, on September 9th, with an hour and 45 minute episode, because Kurt Sutter hates it when fans of the show get a good night sleep.

— The final season will pick up 10 days after the events of the sixth season finale (SPOILER: Gemma killed Tara, Juice killed Eli, and Jax discovered Tara’s body on his way to turn himself in). Jax will begin the season in prison.

— In prison, Jax will interact with a Ron Tully, a white supremacist and a prison shot-caller who Jax uses to expand his power base. He is played by Marilyn Manson. This is what he looks like:

— Courtney Love will also join the series in its final season as a pre-school teacher of Jax’s eldest son Abel. Her character is expected to play a pivotal role as she takes a special interest in Abel, which will most likely catch the attention of Abel’s mother.

— Speaking of Abel’s mother, that’s Wendy, played by Drea de Matteo. She has been upped to a series regular in the final season.

— Malcolm Jamal Warner (Theo Huxtable from The Cosby Show) will also be on the series. He’ll play Sticky, a member of the Grim Bastards and right-hand man to T.O. Cross (played by Michael Beach).

— Here’s what the cast looks like before the season starts. By the end, that stairwell will probably be empty.

— Lea Michele (Glee) will also be in one episode because why not? Her role hasn’t been revealed, but if it’s anything like Ashley Tisdale, she’ll probably play a porn star in a porn-star musical. Well, actually, that doesn’t sound so bad, after all, and Sutter has either hinted or joked on Twitter that he’s writing a song and dance number for her.

— Kurt Sutter also wants Stephen Moyer and his wife, Anna Paquin, to appear in the final season as a pimp and a ho. Paquin is game.

.@sutterink @_smoyer when and where? I do trashy/tragic/slutty like none other. — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) July 27, 2014

— Our favorite Sons of Anarchy character will also return. Walton Goggins’ Venus Van Dam is coming back. Charlie Hunnam also teased that Tig would finally land a love interest in the final season, and though Hunnam didn’t specify that it’s Venus, we know it’s Venus, right?

— Jax will no longer be wearing the billy-goat beard. (Bro walk will still be present).

— When the season picks up, Jax is also at the end of his rope: “Unless you were my mom, my children, or one of the SOA, you better look out,” Hunnam told critics at the TCA’s. “Jax is in a very schizophrenic state about what’s happened. He’s obviously very sad and vulnerable and kind of broken, but there’s a huge amount of vengeance and anger in his heart. The way all that is processed is to have a numbing effect.”

— The Bridge’s Annabeth Gish will play a crucial role in the final season, as new sheriff Althea Jarry, who will be tasked with solving the murders of Sheriff Eli Roosevelt and Tara Knowles.

— We also know that, so far, Kurt Sutter has written about half the final season, but he still doesn’t know exactly how it’s going to end.

— There will be a Sons of Anarchy post-show hosted by Chris Franjola (Chelsea Lately) that will air on FX after the season premiere and the season finale and stream live on FXNOW three other times throughout the season.

— While this is the final season of Sons of Anarchy, and while most everyone is expected to die in the end, there may be a prequel to the series down the line. It would follow the First 9, and would be only be one self-contained season of ten episodes or so.

— Finally, in case you’ve missed it, here’s the one teaser for the final season we have so far: