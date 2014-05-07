Here’s Further Evidence That Jon Hamm Went To Prom With Nina Myers From ’24’

So, remember that story from yesterday about Jon Hamm and Paul Rudd playing Trivial Pursuit over a girl in high school? And that girl just happening to be Sarah Clarke — aka Nina Meyrs from 24? Yeah, that was pretty great. And apparently now everyone wants in on the Jon Hamm high school prom action as Jimmy Kimmel whipped out the Hamm-Clarke prom photo (courtesy of Sarah’s parents) last night to remind America that not only was Jon Hamm more handsome than you in high school, but his prom dates also went on to become notable actresses.
It’s rough being the Hamm-bone on late night talk shows. What with the hosts whipping out your pre-fame dating show clips from when you were a bit of douche but still had no problem with the ladies. And now all this prom photo nonsense. Not sure how the guy gets from one day to the next.
Here are all three clips, in chronological order. The prom clip is second but you’d be doing yourself a disservice by not watching Hamm and Kimmel discuss Insanity Wolf Fantasy Football in the first video.
Pfft, whatever. My prom date has gone on to weigh like, twice as much as Sarah Clarke.
Ha!
That is the first unflattering photo of Jon Hamm I’ve ever seen.
That fantasy football rule is just so damn good.
So good.
Seconded. I tried to implement a promotion/relegation segment between my groups of friends and that easily went to hell. This is so much more simple and hilariously effective.
I worry that Jon Hamm may be both a better person and have a comparatively better life than me.
Don’t worry. He is, and he does.
We’re all in the same boat.
I was just thinking the same things. He’s a sports guy, a comedy nerd, film geek, handsome, smart, nice, self-effacing…God damn it! Leave us something! I think I need to start a support group for us “lesser thans”…perhaps call it The Lesser Hamms.
Hey, that “Million Dollar Arm” movie does look like shit, though.
Seriously though, if there isn’t a movie exec fast tracking a movie starring Jon Hamm, Paul Rudd, and Jennifer Aniston about two friends from high school who return to their home town to compete over their high school crush, I will lose faith in rom coms.
Two men from her past are returning to the Motor City for the 25 year H.S. reunion. One left to become an actor in Hollywood and the other went to NY to run a successful investment firm (they both are unhappy with their current lives). She was the Prom Queen who stayed home and is now heading up a non-profit that is revitalizing downtown Detroit (she has been too busy to focus on love ever since her husband ran off with his secretary).
@Gen. Fatassery Throw in a sassy black friend and we start shooting tomorrow!
After watching the fantasy football clip I’ve figured out why I have to hate Jon Hamm. He’s not “pretty” like Brad Pitt or Orlando Bloom where you get to say to yourself “whatever, they look like they spend at least 3 hours a day on primping/tanning/hairstyling/and overall maintenance. Who has time for that kind of bullshit?” Fucking Jon Hamm is effortlessly handsome. So fuck him.
As a 29 year old guy he makes me really optimistic about getting better with age. He was no prize in that dating game clip. And his career didn’t take off until he was in his 40s. It would be really annoying hanging out with him though.
That movie he’s in looks awful…and I hope it makes boat loads of money.
Dammit, Jon Hamm. Knock this shit off. Inconsiderate asshole.