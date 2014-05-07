Here’s Further Evidence That Jon Hamm Went To Prom With Nina Myers From ’24’

So, remember that story from yesterday about Jon Hamm and Paul Rudd playing Trivial Pursuit over a girl in high school? And that girl just happening to be Sarah Clarke — aka Nina Meyrs from 24? Yeah, that was pretty great. And apparently now everyone wants in on the Jon Hamm high school prom action as Jimmy Kimmel whipped out the Hamm-Clarke prom photo (courtesy of Sarah’s parents) last night to remind America that not only was Jon Hamm more handsome than you in high school, but his prom dates also went on to become notable actresses.

It’s rough being the Hamm-bone on late night talk shows. What with the hosts whipping out your pre-fame dating show clips from when you were a bit of douche but still had no problem with the ladies. And now all this prom photo nonsense. Not sure how the guy gets from one day to the next.

Here are all three clips, in chronological order. The prom clip is second but you’d be doing yourself a disservice by not watching Hamm and Kimmel discuss Insanity Wolf Fantasy Football in the first video.

