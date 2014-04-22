Here Are GIFs Of Lana Giving Birth From The ‘Archer’ Season Finale

This season of Archer went on all sorts of crazy tangents, and while most things seem to have gone back to normal, there’s at least one new plot point that will continue into next season.
So that’ll be different. Some more GIFs are on the next page, and Maske will be here later to put a pin in the season. Until then, Archer will try to take all this in.
Holy Shitsnacks that’s quick work, Chet! Thank you!
Damn, dog. Innapro-ps how quick you got those up. Nice work, Chet. Oh, I mean suck it, Chet.
That may have been the most violent baby delivery scene I’ve ever witnessed and I can’t wait to wacth it again. And I want to hear a much more detailed of that “long, racist story” about Pam’s sister’s barnyard delivery.
Kudos to Chet for getting these up so quick. Must’ve been chewing on some of Pam’s left over coca leaves.
I can’t wait to see the whole Poovey family (minus the late momma Poovey of course).
@Reggie Thistleton
Cyborg, dog!
Chet is a national treasure.
The line about how it was surprisingly easy to be certified as a dula fucking slayed me.
Just the whole “Bishop score” thing was glorious. Archer as a doula makes me happy.
Can someone clarify something for me? When the Krieger clones went flying, one came back…And switched ties. Or am I wrong?
I guess I thought that this season ended with a Krieger clone, instead of the one we started with.
I’m pretty sure that happened. Explains why Krieger doesn’t know anyone’s name anymore.
I hoping it pays off next season with original Krieger coming back with some crazy invention of some sort, taking his place back.
I’m with fancrshr on this. I think Krieger even said something about changing ties.
Do you do your own taxes this quick, Chet? Fantastic.
Hooray, Chet!
Was that Sterling going stupid when Lana was telling him about their daughter, or merely his tinnitus?
Fucking A-6 Intruders! Woooooo!
Definitely thought it was him not being able to handle that he’s a father.
That killed me.
What was the baby’s name? Abragiene?
I was really expecting Archer to snap out of his haze for a second, and just hit Lana with a “Really?”
According to an interview with Adam Reed, the baby is Abijean (or “A.J.” for short).
Slightly more disturbing then when that ginger gave birth to that shadow creature on GOT.
Lots of great moments in last night’s episode, but one of my favorites was little Abbijean (sp?) holding up her finger while drinking breast milk — a call back to one of my favorite running jokes.
Totally agree. That slayed me last night.