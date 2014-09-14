Here’s How Cecily Strong Really Feels About Getting Replaced On Weekend Update

All you Saturday Night Live fans freaking out about Cecily Strong getting the boot from Weekend Update need to take this piece of advice: chill out. The comedian, who before now has been silent on the decision made by Lorne Micheals to replace her at the sketch comedy’s news desk for former Daily Show contributor Michael Che, finally spoke out about the controversial change-up, and guys, she’s totally cool with it. The funny woman took to Instagram — her Twitter account still seems to be suspended for some reason — to make her true feelings known about her new role on the show. After posting this photo of her snuggled up with her dog, sporting a hot pad on her neck:

Strong followed the candid pic with this message to her followers:

I don’t see this as me leaving update, just as me being on update in a looser, goofier way that is a lot more fun for me and in a way I think I’m better at. And now I get to do features with the very funny and wonderful Michael Che! No point in being angry or sad for me for something I’m genuinely happy about! Unless you are just a person who enjoys being angry or sad. Then I guess play on, playa. Also, I danced too hard last night so now I am wearing a hot pad on my neck. Be angry and sad for me about my dumbass neck.

In other words: let’s all put down the haterade and get excited for more “Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started A Conversation With At A Party.”