Here’s How Cecily Strong Really Feels About Getting Replaced On Weekend Update

All you Saturday Night Live fans freaking out about Cecily Strong getting the boot from Weekend Update need to take this piece of advice: chill out. The comedian, who before now has been silent on the decision made by Lorne Micheals to replace her at the sketch comedy’s news desk for former Daily Show contributor Michael Che, finally spoke out about the controversial change-up, and guys, she’s totally cool with it. The funny woman took to Instagram — her Twitter account still seems to be suspended for some reason — to make her true feelings known about her new role on the show. After posting this photo of her snuggled up with her dog, sporting a hot pad on her neck:
I don't see this as me leaving update, just as me being on update in a looser, goofier way that is a lot more fun for me and in a way I think I'm better at. And now I get to do features with the very funny and wonderful Michael Che! No point in being angry or sad for me for something I'm genuinely happy about! Unless you are just a person who enjoys being angry or sad. Then I guess play on, playa. Also, I danced too hard last night so now I am wearing a hot pad on my neck. Be angry and sad for me about my dumbass neck.
In other words: let’s all put down the haterade and get excited for more “Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started A Conversation With At A Party.”
Though I don’t know how she would fair alonfside Che, I am going to miss her as the anchor. She was really good.
She was good. I don’t understand why they replace her, yet keep that bland and boring dude on. Shouldn’t it be a man/woman combo anyway?
Uproxx was the one getting all pissy about it, and the commentators that just bitch about SNL anyway, instead of celebrating the fact that Che got the gig. Because that’s the actual awesome news.
It’d be cool if he could sorta get the entire gig, alone. That’d be even better news.
I’m more upset that Jost is still there. Pretty excited for She though.
*Che
No. Uproxx was not the only site with comments saying that it sucked. I am perfectly happy Che got the job. But they clearly replaced the wrong person.
i agree i’m happy for Che. the end.
Obviously she’s not going to be bad-mouthing the show SHE IS STILL ON. But when she leaves, it’s going to be a different tune.
Why? Norm didn’t hold back, why do you think Strong is?
Because most people aren’t Norm.
Of course not. Most people aren’t Charlie Sheen either, but he did the same thing, what’s your point?
“Of course not. Most people aren’t Charlie Sheen either, but he did the same thing, what’s your point?”
…What’s yours?
That people are focusing on the wrong thing here. That Michael Che is fucking awesome and is a great addition and is getting a rad opportunity should be the focus. But go ahead and keep complaining about stuff, it super helps everything.
Hi, welcome to the internet! Have you been here before?
You’re pretty dumb, aren’t you?
God dammit, that was supposed to be a reply to Graham F. Crackers, but I screwed up, and now my comment about being dumb has backfired.
I, for one, forgive you and still consider you to be a super-genius.
I think we all know who to blame here.
::looks at camera::
Frank Stallone.
You guessed it!
I think she sucked and those sketches with the shoe women or whatever are about the most annoying fucking thing ever.
Yes, the dreaded Shoe Women
She was awful. Tina Fey she is not.
I heard about Che being added in passing and assumed he was replacing Jost..
I’m a conspiracy theorist. Any cast member who really believes that Lorne controls their future existence, on the show, in movies, on tv or whatever, isn’t going to badmouth him. It took almost 20 years for Sandler to come out and say that he and Chris Farley were fired from SNL, and Sandler had some power during his movie reign. Lorne holds seriously more power.
