Here’s How Fox News Is Covering The Ferguson Protests, In Case You Were Wondering

Earlier this morning I did something I rarely do in the mornings: I tuned in to Fox News, specifically to see how they were covering what was happening in Ferguson, Missouri, but most of the coverage I saw centered around, “Is Obama too weak to handle Putin?” But then at some point the network’s attention did turn to Ferguson and how it was presented to viewers — shown in the screengrab above — could not have been more predictably Fox News.
So there you have it, folks! The lede here isn’t the militarization of police in America, police brutality, or the use of excessive force — particularly against minorities — it’s all about how the people protesting all of the aforementioned are, in Fox’s view, not behaving as Martin Luther King would have wanted them to. Sure he is in Heaven having a sad right now. And I’m sure Hannity tonight will take it to the next level and be all about how the “new Black Panthers” are coming to kill all the white people.
Your move, Joe Scarborough!
Where are the well armed militias who should be standing up to a militarized police force?
Oh. I forgot. These people aren’t white.
And the ammosexuals tend to be keyboard warriors.
Bingo
Well played, sir.
yeah I thought the cornerstone of ultra-2nd Amendment folk was that they had a right to defend themselves ‘gainst tyranny, against a government bent on destroying their rights? Where are they now when the heavily-armed hand of oppression threatens ‘Merican citizens?
Nice piece in The Baffler on the deafening silence of the NRA on Ferguson:
The Baffler piece is worth reading.
It’s a really good piece. But I think the NRA is staying out of it because if they start giving speeches about citizens of The town arming themselves, it would open up a whole new can of worms that they would just rather avoid
Maybe the NRA uses some sort of unidentified, unspoken double-standard that prevents them from urging the citizens of Ferguson to exercise their God-given Constitutional Rights…hmmm. Because to hear the NRA talk about it you’d swear there was an 11th Commandment which is really just the text of the 2nd Amendment. My Cold Dead Hands and all that horseshit…the NRA is nothing more than cowards proud of their trickery.
Oh, the NRA will definitely steer clear of this.
The sight of black men openly carrying firearms — the Panthers in California, the Deacons for Defense in the south — was what prompted the last major round of gun control in this country in the late 1960s.
Speaking of the Black Panthers, Fox News is once again on the case:
BE SCARED, WHITE PEOPLE! THIS RANDOM GUY WITH FOUR FRIENDS JUST POSTED SOMETHING OMINOUS ON FACEBOOK.
If only they were targeting police forces with high-powered rifles like the protestors at the Bundy Ranch did, then I’m sure they’d be safer.
outstanding point, well done. there seems to be some sort of double-standard at play here that I can’t identify…
@Timartoonies: Well that’s because Bundy Ranch was gritty while Ferguson is more athletic, duh.
One group is defending a tried and convicted tax dodger. The other group are pissed about a highly questionable officer shooting at a time when the militarization of the police is starting to turn from muted whispers to open conversation with the white middle class.
The people in Ferguson should try stealing a million dollars or so from the feds, too.
I’m sure the militias will rise up in their defense then.
Bundy Ranch was a gym rat with a good motor.
just saw this piece shared by a fried of mine. pretty relevant to this comment/thread.
“We can never be satisfied as long as the Negro is the victim of unspeakable acts of police brutality.”
–Martin Luther King, Jr.
““We can. . .be satisfied as long as the Negro is the victim of unspeakable acts of police brutality. –Martin Luther King, Jr..”
–Hannity—
I seem to be missing the part in there where MLK gave the ok for violence to be used as the method to rectify the police using brutality
No, you actually seem to be missing the part where Fox News took a community that is legitimately and peacefully protesting police brutality — as King did often — and tried to portray them all as violence-crazed looters.
The protestors did not “turn to violence” as Fox would like its idiot viewers to believe. The protests against police brutality are still going on, and the only violence has come from the local police who think people with their hands up need to be shot with wooden bullets and bathed in tear gas.
Fox is insisting that the protestors have betrayed King’s vision. My point was that they’re doing EXACTLY what King would have done.
There were looters around the fringes of a lot of civil rights protests. There was violence on the perimeter of Selma, and around Montgomery before that. And right-wing media back then tried to discredit the civil rights protestors by claiming that the violence was coming from them.
It was a bullshit lie then, and it’s a bullshit lie now.
Obama said “there is never an excuse for violence against police or for those who would use this tragedy as a cover for vandalism or looting. There’s also no excuse for police to use excessive force against peaceful protests or to throw protesters in jail for lawfully exercising their First Amendment rights.”
That’s a quote from the President. I’m aware (as my comment below indictates) everyone isn’t responding with violence, and it’s small minded for Fox to imply they all around. You seem to be implying that none of them are, and it’s all the police, which isn’t true as well. While not all, or the majority, there are plenty who are using violence, or trying to incite it, and that’s not ok. Is it Fox News and the police who were chanting “Kill the police”?
For the last fucking time, I’m not excusing violence. Anyone looting or engaging in violence deserves to be locked up.
But if you don’t think there’s a concentrated and deliberate effort to marginalize the truly legitimate complaints that the wholly peaceful protestors have been making by portraying them as being one and the same with the looters, then you’re beyond talking to.
Uh pretty sure I do see that. Cause I said it. When I said Fox was small minded for implying everyone was responding with violence.
someone hand Otto Man the microphone..
Until the philosophy which hold one race superior
And another
Inferior
Is finally
And permanently
Discredited
And abandoned –
Everywhere is war –
Me say war.
That until there no longer
First class and second class citizens of any nation
Until the colour of a man’s skin
Is of no more significance than the colour of his eyes –
Me say war.
That until the basic human rights
Are equally guaranteed to all,
Without regard to race –
Dis a war.
That until that day
The dream of lasting peace,
World citizenship
Rule of international morality
Will remain in but a fleeting illusion to be pursued,
But never attained –
Now everywhere is war – war.
And until the ignoble and unhappy regimes
that hold our brothers in Angola,
In Mozambique,
South Africa
Sub-human bondage
Have been toppled,
Utterly destroyed –
Well, everywhere is war –
Me say war.
War in the east,
War in the west,
War up north,
War down south –
War – war –
Rumours of war.
And until that day,
The African continent
Will not know peace,
We Africans will fight – we find it necessary –
And we know we shall win
As we are confident
In the victory
Of good over evil –
Good over evil, yeah!
Good over evil –
Good over evil, yeah!
Good over evil –
Good over evil, yeah!
Sang By Bob Marley:
Speech By: Haile selassie
HOLD ON.
My popcorn is still cooling off.
Fox News Defense Force incoming.
Have we clocked their response time? It took FSU Punk ten minutes to get here last time someone dared take his Lord’s name in vain.
I’m worried the Fox interns who monitor this site are slipping.
I eagerly await future segments like this from Fox News.
Forgetting MLK’s Message: Republicans Oppose Affirmative Action
Forgetting MLK’s Message: The Pentagon Continues to Spend Billions on Foreign Wars
Forgetting MLK’s Message: Wall Street Focuses on Profit Margins Above All Else
Forgetting MLK’s Message: Congress Refuses to Implement Broad-Based Socialist Redistribution
What? They’re only interested in the “don’t hurt whitey” part? Huh.
Fox News Special Report: “MLK: one of the good ones”
I’ll say – it’s not that Fox News is racist, it’s just that their skill set is pandering to people of a particular mindset, not reporting in a nuanced manner.
Fox News isn’t racist. They just cater specifically to racists.
That makes it so much better.
Fox News Special Report: ‘ MLK: Liked Stars Wars: Episode 1″
I’m amazed they didn’t manage to shoehorn “uppity” anywhere into the graphic.
“President Barack Obama said Thursday there is “no excuse” for violence against police or protestors in Ferguson, Mo., where intense clashes have broken out following the shooting death by police of unarmed teenager Michael Brown.”
So, Fox News is backing the President now?
It isn’t.
But neither is a police force armed with military surplus.
Yeah, I don’t think anyone’s rooting for the people throwing molotov cocktails.
But the police — you know, the side that’s supposed to embody law and order — shot a kid for jaywalking and then went full metal jacket on the community.
please don’t forget this started with a kid getting shot and killed
It’s gotten awfully muddled since then. Good point though.
Not killed. Murdered.
@Martin I’m reading a few articles, I haven’t seen anywhere that he was murdered. Can you point me to something that states that is what happened?
Fuck you Mancy. What else do you call shooting down an unarmed teen for jaywalking?
Missouri Justice?
@Detective Rex Hardbody I call it a kid getting shot in the middle of the street. I wasn’t there and I don’t know exactly what happened, just what I’ve read. And like I mentioned before, I haven’t seen anywhere that called it a murder and was asking for a link or two saying that it was so I can read those articles.
Depends on your sensibilities, I guess. Do you believe the police department, or multiple eyewitnesses?
More importantly, do you believe multiple eyewitnesses who have yet to be questioned by the the police or a police department that responds to protests with military force and refuses to release information to the public?
@orphanisthenewblackmirror Thanks, that is what I was looking for. I don’t really agree with the article however. The author seems to have an agenda to call it a murder without showing facts to back it up.
@mancy I think its fair to call it murder, and fair if others do not call it murder, because right now there are conflicting reports going around. I do wonder if there will be any resolution on this anytime soon. It’s Thursday and we do not even have an incident report released.
Yeah, the author has an agenda – “It’s Really Fucked Up When Cops Assassinate Unarmed Teenagers In The Street”
I’m just glad Robin Williams didn’t live to see this.
Maybe he knew the future…..
I love the 24hr news media as much as I love internet commentators.
There was looting on Monday. The rest of your post is a pack of lies. Unless you mean the police were rioting, then yes, there has been rioting since Sunday.
It only took uproxx 5 days to notice this was all happening.
They had to let the racial tension marinade a little bit.
and no racial tension marinade is complete until a dash of Al Sharpton is added
Ugh, can we please keep Sharpton out of this?
He can just shout from his studio in NYC and they’ll still hear him in Missouri.
The Smoking Section has been on this since Saturday.
It’s just that everyone, including Uproxx, forgets TSS is part of Uproxx.
Oh Otto, you know that isn’t possible.
Sorry, Al, but after the Brawley thing, you should leave this shit to people with a better track record.
Yes, a kid was senselessly killed…but that makes it OK to loot an electronics store? Do you really think the majority of the “protestors” are in this for justice?
Do you think the majority of protestors are looting?
Fairly certain no one is going to say that is ok. The majority? Yes I do. Ah…I see what you did there, with your dickish use of quotation marks.
Yes. Because I am not racist, I don’t question the motives of protestors. There were looters Sunday night, they were not protestors. But I understand why you do not understand, you are racist!
Here’s a picture of the protestors. (Sorry, “protestors.”)
[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com]
Are they looting invisible TVs?
You don’t know a damn thing about me. I’m certain I’m not a racist, but I am certain that if my above comment rises to your threshold of racism, then the term no longer has any meaning. My “dickish use of quotation marks” is only aimed at those that are looters. I will stand corrected though and concede that only a small percentage are looting. I have respect for those who are peacefully protesting a horrible shooting.
Oh no, your comment is racist. Put it on facebook, put it on twitter, blast it out to the world with your name attached. The majority of protestors are looking for justice, not opportunities to loot. You assumed the opposite because you are racist. Your comment stands on its own.
His comment was wrong, but I don’t think it makes him racist. I also don’t think his statement was racist, since you know, he didn’t mention race at all.
At the absolute least, you’re incredibly poorly informed and talking about something you know nothing about. Definitely wouldn’t be shocked if you were racist though.
And your definition of a racist is anybody who doesn’t blindly follow your narrative of any story involving race in any way?
@bscott The information that makes your initial post ridiculous is widely available. Hell, it’s available on this very site. You either refused to read any of it, which means you were just kind of being an idiot for commenting, or you read it all and still thought, deep down, that the minority of people using this as an excuse to be giant fucking assholes are what is actually important here. That, somehow, we should all stop talking so much about the unarmed kid being shot, and the subsequent shit show of a police response–you know, the catalyst–and instead talk about, well, anything else.
You also framed it in the classic form of, “I’m not a racist, but,” which didn’t help matters much.
@Mancy, I suspect the form of the comment didn’t help. It’s also an easy conclusion to draw when someone makes such a colossal mistake, though, yes, it is possible that he’s just kind of dumb.
I do kind of wish you would stop being so obtuse about this whole thing, though, especially because we’re pretty much screen name buddies.
Thank you to everyone explaining that they are not racist, and for explaining racism is to me!
But I already heard it from Paula Deen and Donald Sterling, or David Duke and George Wallace before that. You are following in the proud American tradition of making a racist remark, then declaring you are not a racist because your remark does not fit your own definition of racism. Good for you!
“As moral, religious and law-abiding citizens, we feel that we are unprejudiced and undiscriminating in our wish to keep our community a closed community.” – Levittown, PA city council
It wasn’t “a kid”. Michael Brown was one of many unarmed black males killed by police. The LAPD killed a black unarmed mentally challenged man last night. The NYPD choked a black unarmed man to death less than a month ago.
That’s three unarmed black men killed by three different local police departments in less than 30 days, and in front of a bunch of witnesses, but looting is what sticks in your mind.
@bscott At the risk of piling on, let me try this again while being a little less of a dick.
It’s hard to call someone a racist without derailing an entire conversation, so it’s kind of unfortunate it happened. It’s lazy and we all know what happens when people try to talk about how not racist they are. It’s just bad times all around.
But here is why some people may be responding negatively to your comment. For one, you said, “Yes, a kid was senselessly killed…but[…]” That’s a tough way to start a sentence. The rest of the thought better be pretty fucking stellar, because the first half already sounds a bit dismissive of an unarmed man being shot by a person who is sworn to protect him. Unfortunately, you followed it up with, “but that makes it OK to loot an electronics store?” That’s, eh, not so great. It kind of sounds like you’re valuing electronics over human life. From there, one might make the, perhaps unfair, leap that THIS human life, for some reason, is worth less than electronics to you. Maybe ALL human life is worth less to you than electronics, but that’s probably not the first thought readers are going to have.
Your post is in the unfortunate position of sounding reminiscent of what some other, not super awesome people, are saying about this story. They likely would have phrased it this way, “Yes, someone was killed…but that makes it OK for these animals to loot an electronics store? Do you really think the majority of the “people” are in this for justice?” I know that isn’t what you wrote. Totally get that. But that is what SOME people are writing. (Like, a lot of old white women on Facebook, for some reason. Seriously, old white women, chill it with all things Facebook [Yes, I know I just made a racial comment in a post about a potential racial comment, but it’s at least, like, 50% facetious.]). Even though that ISN’T what you wrote, both statements suggest the same thing: that we should be devoting far more attention to the looting–that the looting is the serious issue here.
Now, looting is bad. It totally sucks. But looting is a thing that, unfortunately, isn’t that surprising. Opportunistic people loot. It’s what they do. It doesn’t matter if a person was gunned down by a police officer, or if the power goes out, or if their favorite sports team loses. People are going to loot. Now, short of the goddamn apocalypse, there aren’t any particularly great reasons to loot, but, with that in mind, realize that some looting is driven by anger in conjunction with opportunity. While I’m not condoning it, isn’t anger over a police officer killing an unarmed man a little more understandable than anger over a bunch of millionaires losing a trophy to a bunch of other millionaires? If there was going to be, for instance, a shocking story about looting, don’t you think the fact that it happens when the lights go out is far and away the winner, here? So why should we be talking about looting, again?
Thank you, @Phrasing. Very well said.
Next thing you know you’ll ask me to check my privilege.
You dont have to check it. It’s already showing.
Yeah, I’ve jaywalked in front of NYPD officers plenty of times. Never been shot for it.
[whatever.scalzi.com]
I like this Scalzi guy, good note. Oh, and he is right to an absolute metaphysical certainty.
@Otto Man Thanks for posting that link – that was a great read!
Sooooo this isn’t the Franklin and Bash recap thread?
This is Ferguson Bashed. You want two doors down.
I thought it was the Turd Ferguson fan page.
And there sits Black Jesus, powerless to stop any of it.
Jesus has a checkered past with law enforcement
His rap sheet is pretty long:
*Assault on the moneychangers in the temple
*Unlicensed distribution of loaves and fishes
*Known associates: whores, thieves, lepers
He did kill that Fig tree if I remember correctly.
* Also he might have been a socialist.
@OttoMan so the appropriate response is violence and looting? I understand not everyone being attacked is protesting unpeacefully, and the police are absolute shitheads for shutting them, and the journalists covering all this, down. But the appropriate response to an awful situation is not violence
No, the appropriate response is not violence and looting.
But anyone who thinks the main problem in Ferguson is that some idiot broke into a store and stole something and not, say, the fact that the cops shot an unarmed kid for jaywalking and then descended on the entire community like it was Fallujah is missing the fucking point.
Yes, looting is bad. Looting is bad. One more time, in case you miss it: looting is bad.
But you know what? The police going full metal jacket on unarmed protestors, firing wooden bullets at them, tear gassing them, throwing a pregnant woman to the ground, arresting journalists for daring to report on this and refusing to release any information at all on what happened, that is worse.
Looting is still bad, though. I know that’s your top worry: the looting. Oh, the looting. That’s bad.
But the murder of a child and the repeated assaults on American citizens trying to assemble peacefully as guaranteed by the Constitution? That’s worse.
Dude you’re the biggest asshole when you feel attacked. Jesus Christ….did I fucking say it was worse? No. This is the end result of the militarization of the police force and it’s sad, sad that it got to this point, sad at their response. And if you actually read my comment instead of waiting to shit blood because you’re so goddamn tense you’d see I freely admitted the police doing anything to the peaceful protestors was wrong, more than wrong, awful. And a dead kid who did nothing wrong is an absolutely tragedy. Of course we’ve lost sight of that in the ensuing chaos and that makes it even worse. But to bury your head in the sand and pretend some aren’t using this as an excuse for further violence is misguided and childish. Two wrongs don’t make a right. It doesn’t matter if one is worse. It’s not an excuse for the violence that some have chosen to use as their expression. This isn’t a fucking game of pointing fingers and whose worse.
And grow the fuck up and stop being so goddamn condescending. It makes you just as bad as people like Sean Hannity and Bill O’Reilly. Dozens of other people on here can have grown up conversations about this and other subjects respectfully. Take some fucking notes on it
You think I’m an asshole? Look in the mirror.
I specifically said “no one was rooting for the people with molotov cocktails,” and you immediately turned that into “so the appropriate response is violence and looting?”
You don’t want me to jump down your throat, stop claiming I said one thing when I clearly said the other.
ROLL TIDE
Oh shit Martin that is perfect. And Im from Alabama.
Modern conservatism, ladies and gentlemen. Take a bow.
Bugs me that you keep calling him a kid/child. He was 18 was he not?
In all seriousness shatwood, the issue is that unlike an astute individual such as yourself, FOX News does not distinguish between protesters and looters.
Staubachlvr, I read your comment. Looting is bad. But definitely not better-armed-than-our-military-response bad. In fact, there’s nothing even the worst of the lot has done that requires this response. Sorry.
And Mancy, if you can’t legally drink or buy cigarettes, you’re a kid. Stop trolling, you dinky weasel.
You gotta keep cool with Coolidge.
@Aqualad08 Pretty sure that 18 is an adult. As for calling me a troll, pretty sure we’re all trolling at some level. Whether it’s Cajun Boy posting this knowing he was going to get 100+ responses, or Otto looking for fights or even the pregnant woman who was thrown to the ground.
In a way, we’re all provoking people to get a reaction out of them and we all know what Steven A. Smith says about provoking people.
i’m sure they’ll have a group of black people talk about how black people should know better and deal with it instead of letting the angry out.
While it may be legally an adult, 18 is still very young and someone I would consider a kid or child
How did that non-violence thing workout for MLK?
Yeah, Mancy…the pregnant lady was totally trolling…she was totally asking for it…
Hey, quick question…does your ass taste any better with your head all the way inside?
He’s remembered as one of the finest and most inspiration human beings of all time?
@kung
Exactly as he expected it would.
@Aqualad08 Just curious, did you watch the video with the pregnant lady in it? Because I’m going to say that after watching the video, she was hoping something like that would happen.
Actually I shouldn’t say that, I’m sorry. I don’t know what she was thinking since I’ve never been in a situation where I pulled up to a police blockade and starting yelling at the cops. In fact, I’ve never pulled a car perpendicular on a road in front of a cop for any reason much less doing so after they told me not to do that exact thing.
I don’t believe anybody has thrown molotov cocktails. The one picture that’s going around suggesting that is actually a picture of a protestor throwing tear gas back at the police.
@Otto Now, now…Shatwwod doesn’t speak for all of us. Sadly, he does speak for WAY too many of us.
Sorry, it seems like those voices are the loudest.
Listen, I’ll keep telling Sharpton, PETA and the leftover 60s hippies to fuck off on my side of the aisle, if you’ll tell these fucks to do the same on yours. Deal?
@Staubachlvr “He’s remembered as one of the finest and most inspiration human beings of all time?”
No he’s not. The only time MLK is trotted out by white people is when black people start to stand up. And even if he was remembered the way you say he is, that’s small comfort to him, his wife, or his four children. He was 39 when he was gunned down. His oldest child was 13.
It’s little comfort to his family, but MLK knew full well what he was getting into.
He dealt with death threats from Montgomery on — stabbed by a crazy woman in the late ’50s, sent off to the worst prison in Georgia in the early ’60s, harassed by Hoover’s FBI with tapes and taunts that he should kill himself, etc etc.
Go watch the “Mountaintop” speech he gave right before his death. He knows it’s coming, but he was willing to pay that price. He understood that the commitment of the segregationists status quo to violence in the face of non-violence would be its undoing. And he was right.
@Kungjitsu So you’re saying that MLK shouldn’t of embraced passivism? Because Malcolm X didn’t and he ended up the same way. And it isn’t a black thing. Ghandi and Yitzhak Rabin ended that way too.
Maybe it’s, sadly, because idiots out there just want to hurt people who’s ideas they consider radical and scary, not the choice of resistance they choose
As usual fox got it right, the protesters would be taken seriously if they didn’t act like animals
How are the protesters acting like animals? Also, nice work equating a predominantly black group of Americans with animals. Crawl back under your bridge…
If you want to talk about the looters and call them pieces of shit or whatever, go right ahead but realize there is a very big distinction between the two groups.
@Staubachlvr
What I’m saying is that no matter what the response is from whatever group America happens to be tormenting at the moment (Blacks, women, Indians, Asians, Jews, Muslims, LGBT, etc.), it’s always on that oppressed group to measure its response. Even though non-violence is the response to America’s institutional violence 999/1000, it’s never enough.
This is a video of a white cop feeding a black woman some ground and pound in broad fucking daylight a few days ago. Are we going to ask the cop about how he’s failing the legacy of MLK?
And don’t misunderstand Dr. King’s Dream. It was a lot more about America needing to confront its hypocrisy and evil than it was about “Can’t we all just get along”. Yeah, we’ll get along great once you stop murdering us and impoverishing us. Unfortunately, America rolled tanks into a black neighborhood because another white cop shot another unarmed black kid and the residents did more than turn the other cheek.
The only way that seems to give police any pause is Cliven Bundy’s response — a guy who’s had multiple days in court and is refusing to comply with a federal judgement by threatening to kill people. Where the fuck are the police? Crushing unarmed people into the ground while doing nothing to an armed militia doesn’t foster respect for the law or non-violence.
I’m not saying they should have gone looting, but I understand.
I suppose the black Panthers just love white people!
Grandpa?
“There is no such thing as helpful hysteria.” — Rev. Al Sharpton